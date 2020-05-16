CHP investigates 101 highway shots in Novato – Up News Info San Francisco

NOVATO (Up News Info SF) – The California Highway Patrol was investigating a shooting on Highway 101 in Novato on Friday night that left a vehicle riddled with bullets, but luckily the driver was not injured.

CHP's office received a call to 911 from the victim just before 8:45 p.m. on Friday. The caller reported that an unknown gunman had opened fire on them southbound 101 on Atherton Avenue in Novato.

Responding officers discovered that numerous shots had hit the victim's vehicle, but the driver was not injured.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle, described as a silver Honda Civic, pulled off the highway toward Novato as the victim continued to follow them. The victim eventually distanced himself from the suspect vehicle when he re-entered southbound 101.

Officers were working with the victim to gather as much information as possible about the suspects. The South 101 North direction of Atherton Avenue was closed for approximately 20 minutes as officers searched the highway for evidence.

We are asking any member of the public who has information about this incident to contact our dispatch center at (707) 641-8300.