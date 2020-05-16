Chinese poll team plans Everest desert summit

BEIJING – A Chinese government-backed team plans to reach Mount Everest this week at a time when the world's highest peak has been closed to commercial climbers.

Bad weather forced the team tasked with measuring the current height of the mountain to return to base camp, but have since taken their previous position, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

As long as the weather continues, the team hopes to make it to the summit on Friday morning, Xinhua said, quoting Wang Yongfeng, deputy director of the administrative administration for mountaineering of the General Administration of Sport.

Everest stretches across both sides of the China-Nepal border, and both countries canceled the spring escalation to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among expedition teams that generally live for weeks in tight high-altitude camps with little access to help. emergency medical.

%MINIFYHTML88db704ec5414fb43eb1da3b40a211e815%

China's Beidou satellite network, a rival to the United States' Global Positioning System, is being used to study the current height of the mountain and natural resources. Snow depth, weather, and wind speed data is also being measured to monitor glacier deterioration and other ecological impacts of climate change.

China has conducted six major surveys of the mountain known locally as Qomolangma, recording its height at 8,848.13 meters (29,029 ft) in 1975 and 8,844.43 meters (29,017 ft) in 2005.

China has also taken advantage of the lack of climbers to collect trash from Everest and other popular climbing peaks.

Last year, many climbers formed long lines at the summit and some died from lack of oxygen. A total of 876 people climbed the peak in 2019, according to the Himalaya database.

The absence of climbers this year has caused great difficulties for Sherpa guides in Nepal, who have virtually no source of income, apart from foreign tourists visiting national parks and high-altitude trekking routes.