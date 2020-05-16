Charlize Theron remembers the early days of motherhood by sharing rare photos from the set & # 39; Mad Max & # 39;

Warner Bros.

Putting a photo of her with her oldest son, the actress of & # 39; Mad Max: Fury Road & # 39; jokes that Jackson & # 39; will always have the fun fact of & # 39; I spent most of the first year of my life on a war platform … & # 39;

Charlize Theron will always have good memories of shooting "Mad Max: Fury Road"because she had just become a first-time mother before shooting.

The actress recalled her time on the set of the 2015 film, which was filmed largely in Namibia, in an Instagram post on Thursday (May 14), when she shared a strange moment of herself with her older son, Jackson. .

The image shows Charlize, dressed as her war captain, the character Imperator Furiosa, sitting in the front of a car, hugging the baby to her chest.

"I became a mom just before we started shooting," captioned the sweet photo, which showed a purple heart emoji on the face of her seven-year-old son.

"At least my son will always have the fun fact of & # 39; I spent most of the first year of my life on a war platform … &"

Charlize adopted Jackson, who was born a boy, in March 2012, but last year (19), she revealed that she had raised him as a girl at the request of her little one.

"I thought she was a child too, until she looked at me when I was three years old and said, 'I'm not a child!' There you go!" the star told the Daily Mail.

Charlize, who is also the mother of a daughter named August, added: "My job as a mother is to celebrate and love them and make sure they have everything they need to be what they want to be. And I will do everything in my power to that my children have that right and are protected within that. "