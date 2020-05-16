Charlamagne Tha God reveals what he believes will happen to Tekashi 6ix9ine

As the world already knows, Tekashi 6ix9ine is out of prison and wreaking havoc on the hip-hop world. There is no doubt that whether Tekashi 6ix9ine is enjoyable or not, he certainly knows how to get into the entertainment media.

After his release from prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine has gotten into quarrels all over the place with other artists in the industry, including Rich The Kid, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, and a few others.

Not long after his rise in the rap game, Tekashi 6ix9ine was booked on extortion charges, but was offered a plea agreement, which he happily forced in exchange for a reduced sentence.

In exchange for his testimony against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, Tekashi 6ix9ine was awarded a significantly reduced sentence. In fact, his sentence was reduced to the point that he was almost unrecognizable because he was looking at life behind bars.

Anyway, every member of the hip-hop world has had something to say about Daniel Hernández, 23, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, including Charlemagne Tha God. During a new episode of The brilliant idiots With Charlamagne and Andrew Schulz, the media commentator shared his thoughts on the young star.

According to Charlamagne Tha God, the 6ix9ine situation is not going to work for anyone in the end. He went on to say that he will end up in jail for some reason or maybe even dead. Charlamagne Tha God claims he made the prediction a few years ago.

When a person goes to jail and learns nothing from him, he usually ends up dead. Charlamagne said that people think it's fun, but because of his age and experience in the world, it's not so funny for him anymore.

Charlamagne added: "I don't like to see self-destruction." So far, reactions on social media to 6ix9ine's resurgence have been highly varied, with some people arguing that it will be completely fine and that nothing will happen, while others predict the imminent death of the artist "GOOBA,quot;.

Earlier this week, 6ix9ine also called Snoop Dogg after she called him "snitch."



