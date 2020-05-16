Central Valley Town Declares 'Sanctuary City', Defies Stay-Home Order – Up News Info San Francisco

ATWATER (Up News Info / AP) – More parks and hiking trails welcomed visitors again on Saturday, and a city declared itself a "sanctuary,quot; of California's stay-at-home order as various regions of the state open their own path to reopening.

Officials in Atwater, a Central Valley city of 30,000 residents near Merced, unanimously agreed Friday not to enforce the nearly 2-month-long order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, meaning local authorities will not interfere with no business or church deciding to reopen before state restrictions.

The statement was a symbolic gesture of defiance against Governor Gavin Newson's order, and the city's mayor warned that companies were taking their own risks by reopening.

"If you have a state (commercial) license, that's between you and the state of California," Mayor Paul Creighton told the Merced Sun-Star.

California is moving into the second phase of relaxing order. Companies considered lower risk have gradually allowed themselves to reopen, with retailers offering sidewalk pickups. The beaches in Los Angeles County, which has become California's epicenter for the coronavirus outbreak, reopened their beaches for limited use on Wednesday and more trails were opened in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday.

Meanwhile, state public health officials confirmed nearly 100 deaths Saturday for a total of 3,200 deaths. California, the nation's most populous state, has performed better than many other states, especially New York, which has nine times as many deaths.

In some less populated areas, mainly in the northern half of the state, the virus was hardly registered. There have been few or no deaths, and even hospitalizations are now rare in those areas.

As a result, California has seen counties move at different rates to reopen their economies.

Most people with the virus experience a fever and cough for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death. The vast majority recover.

In other news related to the California outbreak:

1. The University of California, Berkeley held a first virtual graduation ceremony in the Minecraft video game. University leaders gave speeches at a replica of the campus stadium built by a group of students and alumni after it closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chancellor Carol Christ acknowledged that this year's graduation was anything but typical, and told graduates that they probably could not have imagined three months ago that they would celebrate their academic accomplishments from home "as my avatar explodes on a screen."

2. The Governor and his wife, Jennifer Siebel-Newsom, congratulated graduates on Saturday for overcoming the obstacles created by the pandemic to reach the goal. "We know this is not what you imagined this day, but you are here, you did it and we are proud of you," Siebel-Newsom said in a video posted on Twitter. The governor encouraged graduates to "see the world from a different point of view,quot; and show more compassion during the pandemic.

