Celebrities tell their psychedelic stories in engaging documentary Have a Good Trip

Carrie Fisher had a psychedelic-induced encounter with a talking acorn. Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann remembers the time he dropped too much acid and his cymbals began to melt mid-set, forcing him to leave the stage. Ben Stiller admits he only dropped acid once, and had such a bad trip that he called his parents, Jerry Stiller (who died this week) and the late Anne Meara. These are just some of the psychedelic celebrity experiences narrated in the entertaining new documentary, Have a nice trip: adventures in psychedelics, now streaming on Netflix.

(Mild spoilers below).

Psychedelics get their name from the Greek root words for "reveal the mind,quot;, as they can alter cognition and perception. LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide)) it is perhaps the best known, along with its popular brothers psilocybin (the active ingredient in magic mushrooms); 3,4-methyl Enedioxi Methamphetamine (MDMA), also known as ecstasy (or molly); peyote, made from the ground top of mescaline-containing cacti; and ayahuasca, a bitter tea made from a Brazilian vine with the active ingredient dimethyltryptamine (DMT). Most people are classified as Schedule 1 substances by the US Drug Control Agency. USA, which means they are not considered to have potential medical benefits. But this is largely a remnant of the "culture wars,quot; that broke out in the 1960s and 1970s.

Swiss chemist Albert Hoffman discovered LSD while working with chemical compounds derived from ergot, a type of fungus that grows in rye, because he was interested in possible drug therapies. The fact that LSD's molecular structure is similar to serotonin means that it can bind to serotonin receptors in the brain. A pharmaceutical company called Sandoz launched an LSD-based drug called Delysid in 1947 for the treatment of psychiatric disorders, and from 1950 to 1965 some 40,000 people were treated with LSD, including Hollywood luminaries like Cary Grant.

The CIA also experimented notoriously, without success, with LSD as a possible mind-control drug during the Cold War with the MKUltra project. And over time, fears began to grow about the unpredictability and safety of psychedelics. Stories of bad travel, temporary psychosis, and traumatic setbacks began to proliferate, and drugs were negatively associated with the counterculture Beat movement of the 1950s. Harvard professor of psychology Timothy Leary was fired from his post in 1963. for conducting experiments on students giving LSD and magic mushrooms. He established his own private investigation program and caught the attention of the FBI, which culminated in his arrest and imprisonment. Then-President Richard Nixon declared Leary "the most dangerous man in the United States." And ultimately, LSD and its psychedelic peers were classified as Schedule 1 under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.

The ideal dinner

It is within this historical context that Have a good trip Director Donick Cary decided, about 11 years ago, that he wanted to film a documentary featuring famous people telling stories about their experiences with psychedelics. "I thought, wouldn't it be wonderful to have a long dinner where you walk around a giant table with all your favorite people and share a story about hallucinogens?" he said to Up News Info.

Cary was a little ahead of the curve, as this was a period when many people still pretended that they had never experimented with such substances. "That was where pop culture was during the 1980s and 1990s, unless you were on a (Grateful) Dead show or something," he said. However, he began filming celebrities by telling stories in his spare time, which was limited, given his work in The Simpsons, Parks and Recreationand Silicon Valley, among other projects, fitting them every time everyone's schedules are aligned. And because the project took so long, public attitudes toward psychedelics began to change, and the stigma associated with those drugs began to rise, as word spread about possible therapeutic benefits beyond academic circles.

The sheer honesty and deeply personal nature of these celebrity stories of being under the influence of psychedelics provide much of the film's appeal. "They are sober when they tell their stories, so it is a real reflection," Cary said. "They are very intimate, because this is a taboo subject, but they are also doubly intimate because they reveal what your brain reveals about this powerful substance. It is as if your subconscious is revealed."

Full disclosure: As a Stiller, I have stopped taking acid exactly once, as research for a chapter in my 2014 book, Me, myself and why: looking for the science of the self. (I am not the first writer to do it, nor the last. Michael Pollan wrote an entire book, How to change your mind, about his exploration of psychedelics and the rebirth of ongoing research into their properties.) I experienced many of the same things related to the themes in Cary's movie.

The rocks seemed to breathe. When I lay down on an oriental rug, the patterns tangled in my arms like a fluid tattoo. Closing your eyes and listening to music produced an explosion of vibrant colors and patterns. At one point my spouse transformed into a giant purple dinosaur. I tried to take notes, but my hand kept melting on the paper, and the little I managed to scribble was embarrassingly stupid, because things just seem to be deeper when you're stumbling. The real idea comes later.

And as we discovered when my spouse tried to capture part of the trip on video, it is incredibly boring to see someone with acid, because you cannot see what they are experiencing. I literally spent ten minutes staring at a wooden slat on a lounger, before saying wisely to the camera: "You have to go inside wood, even molecules. "

New realities

That was also a challenge for Cary. Not wanting to have a ton of talking heads in his film, Cary opted for an eclectic mix of re-enactments and animated sequences to illustrate the various stories, a key part of the documentary's charm. "I wanted to bring each story to life in different ways, giving each person their little short film in their own style and tone," he said. "He also wanted to play with the transition between this reality and the reality his brain reveals about psychedelics. Animation was a very good way to transform between them."

Nick Offerman appears, dressed in a white lab coat, to offer occasional science tidbits. There's also a recurring play that features Adam Scott as an advocate of the devil as host to a special 1980s-style anti-drug, in which tight-fisted teens accidentally ingest psychedelics at a party, get scared and jump repeatedly. through the windows. (Spoiler alert: They get kicked out of the party after breaking one too many.) It's a fun send-out of a classic anti-drug movie, Desperate lives (1982). "That was my impression as a child, if you take psychedelics, it's 50/50, you're going to jump out the window," Cary said.

It may sound like Have a good trip It's just a random collection of psychedelic celebrity stories, but Cary is too skilled a professional for that. He reviewed over 70 interviews, searching for recurring themes and potential across lines to connect the various segments and establish new ideas, narrowing it all down to just 10 or 15 interviews. "The good thing about being 11 years old is that we could try different things, see if they worked, what was entertaining, what kept you interested," he said.

That meant leaving a ton of awesome footage on the cutting room floor to keep the documentary in a reasonable 90 minutes. "I spoke to Carrie Fisher for two and a half hours," said Cary. "She shared incredible stories, and it was hard to let them breathe, because we weren't doing an hour-long special about Carrie." The vast majority of those interviewed did not make the film at all. (You could imagine that many of them would turn into a half-hour animated series derived in Adult Swim or a similar outing.)

The film's overall scientific content is relatively light, primarily provided by UCLA psychologist Charles Grob, who has participated in FDA-approved research on the potential therapeutic benefits of psychedelics (MDMA and ayahuasca). For example, a compound found in ayahuasca called banisterin shows potential to treat Parkinson's disease, since it binds to dopamine receptors in the brain, the same receptors that Parkinson's destroys. LSD and psilocybin can be used to treat cluster headaches and severe migraines. Peyote has shown promise as a treatment for alcoholism. MDMA has been used to treat PTSD and terminal cancer patients; The latter subjects reported that they felt less fear and anxiety about their upcoming death as a result.

Only a fraction of this is mentioned in passing Have a good trip. But that's okay. It is not that kind of documentary. With its upbeat tone of conversation, perhaps the film will look better as a gateway drug to learn more about these complicated substances. Not that Cary suggests that everyone should drop acid or other psychedelics. He is a fan of Grob's vision of licensed professionals who guide people through the experience, determining the right dose in a carefully controlled environment. "It's a powerful thing, so don't just take one blindly, because it could lead to really bad things," Cary said. "Go cautiously and do your job. But I hope, in a strange way, that we come out with a very practical user guide for anyone considering these things."

"I think the real message for me was, let's not live in a world where there are only scare tactics (surrounding psychedelics), where we dismiss them just because they make us feel uncomfortable," Cary concluded. "Let's talk about them and discover how good we can get from them as a society, and let us remind people that these are powerful tools that can be used positively."

Have a nice trip: adventures in psychedelics is now streaming on Netflix.

