Celeb Tweets of the week – 05/15/20

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
From deep questions to quarantined beards, celebrities were doing more on Twitter this week at home. Here are some tweets you may have missed:

one]

Chrissy Teigen sold some cherries in Animal crossing:

2]

Cole Sprouse tweeted a rhyme …

3]

… But his Riverdale The co-star, Camila Mendes, may have first invented:

4]

Frankie Muniz forgot some valuables:

5]

Noah Cyrus and Lil Nas X had this exchange:

6]

Jim Carrey showed his quarantine beard …

Day 49. Growth rate of facial hair: Normal. I would like to thank my mother Kathleen for giving me enough human DNA to mix me. Happy Human Host Day!

7]

… and then he quickly shaved it:

9]

Viola Davis shared a mood:

10]

Lin-Manuel Miranda's son was confused by this connection:

I tried to explain to the 5 year old that Kristoff from Frozen is ALSO King George and he was like

eleven]

Pete Wentz explained the difficulties of having a child in quarantine:

12]

Taylor Swift published her scones:

13]

Rachel Brosnahan did something late at night Harry Potter googlin & # 39 ;:

It's 2 in the morning and I'm still inexplicably awake and Googling what my Harry Potter house is. HBU?

14]

Ava DuVernay shared a throwback from the prom:

Children post home-made graduation photos taken from patios, porches, and porches because their graduations are canceled. I wonder how the class of 2020, which did not have a normal graduation or graduation, is presented in the world. I hope they do better than everyone before them. Make us proud. #promprida

fifteen.

And Cardi B had a question:

