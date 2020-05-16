Cardi B closes false rumors about her father being a convicted rapist

Instagram

Cardi B he doesn't let anyone touch his family. Hitmaker "Bodak Yellow" enthusiastically responded to a "fake" article spreading rumors about his father's alleged past crime. Denying allegations that her father went to prison on a rape-related charge, Cardi explained everything on her Twitter account.

The reports were brought to people's attention by a Nicki Minaj fan account who shared a screenshot of an article titled "RECENT NEWS! Father Cardi B is a convicted rapist! Receipts inside!" Along with the screenshot, the fan attached a picture with more details on the allegations.

"To be exact, Carlos Almanzar was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl in 1988. He was jailed for 5 years and released on 2/4/1993," the text said. "That is why her daughter is so protective of who exactly knows her father."

Cardi noticed the tweet and wasted no time in replying. Putting it straight, the mother of one wrote: "The fact that you make these fake articles a ** sin f *** in a sense … wait like this. If he was released in 1993, how was I born in 1992? Where his 1988 photo? You see you have to lie better than that! "

This is not the first time that the raptor has opposed rumors that were brought up by someone affiliated with Nicki. Before this, he criticized the rapper's friend "Anaconda" Rah ali for spreading false news about her on her popular radio show "Onsite!" using a supposedly edited tweet.

"How do you post fake tweets about me? This was cleared up for me months ago! When these weirdos make this fake shit! I never wrote this on my twitter and put it ON MY SON!" Cardi took an Onsite Instagram post alongside a screenshot! submitting an alleged fake tweet. "I understand he doesn't like me, but putting a fake tweet on my tyring to start S ** t …"

The so-called "fake" tweet that made Cardi so nervous said: "I try so hard not to respond to the fights and their responses that continue to be thrown at me. But when you challenge my motherhood is when you caught me." Damn you crazy! Put out a successful album instead of dissuading people!