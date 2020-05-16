Campers were unlucky this Memorial Day weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions – Up News Info

MARINO IN ST. CROIX, Minnesota (Up News Info) – In a region built for outdoor recreation, Minnesota State Parks are the crown jewel of the family camp. But if you visit one now, in addition to the forests and waters, you will see blocked roads and closed camps.

Launching a tent in the backyard could be just as good as Memorial Day weekend. State park and private campgrounds remain off limits under the Governor's latest executive order.

"We like to go to the north shore when the weather warms up, reaching Two Harbors or Grand Marais," said avid camper Mark Schibilla.

Instead of packing the trailer for the camp, Mark and Brenda Schibilla are walking the trails of William O & # 39; Brien State Park, because the camps remain closed.

"Just to be able to come here for a couple of days, we have a nice little team that we could hold back so we don't have to worry about facilities," said Mark Schibilla.

Adequate restroom sanitation, discouragement of unnecessary and long-distance travel, and social distancing around campfires are cited as reasons for a camping ban. But that only leads some to wonder how opening purchases is safer.

"Now that the weather is improving, we all have a cabin fever. I just have to go out and enjoy it, yes," said Mark Schibilla.

The ban that will remain in effect until at least May 31 can cause die-hard campers to head to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area or Voyageurs National Park. Starting Monday, May 18, both will allow campers to sleep under the stars once again.