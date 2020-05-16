Businesses prepare for sidewalk sales; Santa Clara County slowly eases restrictions – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning on top coronavirus-related stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News – Neighbors helping neighbors

Santa Rosa Auto Shop shifts gears to make custom skins for frontline workers

SANTA ROSA – The co-owner of a Santa Rosa auto restoration shop has shifted gears to help protect front-line workers during the coronavirus shelter in place. Ryan Nelson generally upholsters and restores cars at Pacific Coast Custom Interiors. But these days, his Santa Rosa company is using the same tools to make about a hundred masks a day. "We are in a single store. It is not often that a pandemic suits your skill set," Nelson said. Soon, Nelson's 11-year-old business with his mother and brother donated more than 500 masks. read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Coronavirus reopens

San Francisco Businesses Prepare for Sidewalk Sales as COVID-19 Restrictions Tighten

SAN FRANCISCO – Retail companies in San Francisco have the green light to start curbside pick-up and sales starting Monday, but that still leaves many homeowners wondering how it will affect their overall business. Petra Bergstein, owner of The Caviar Company, has been packing orders and delivering high-end caviar packages. "They can call us ahead of time and we can just execute it," Bergstein said. We have done this before COVID-19. We put it on ice and it's ready to go, so we're ready. "A strong online presence and a following of more than 10,000 Instagram followers have kept their business on the right track, even before the start of sidewalk sales. read more

Oakland Cracks Down on Large Meetings at Lake Merritt

OAKLAND – Oakland's ban on food trucks and street parking around Lake Merritt had little enforcement on Friday. City leaders went ahead with the ban after seeing large crowds and gatherings there the previous weekends. City officials said Friday they would start handing out tickets because people did not take the ban seriously. A taco truck defied the ban and sold food right by the lake. A city employee and a park ambassador warned the business owner that he could be fined. "I need to work," said food truck chef Alberto Avramow. “I need to get some income because I need to pay the lease. I need to pay the expenses, "he added. read more

Contra Costa County issues new order allowing outdoor vehicle gatherings like graduations, religious services

MARTINEZ – Contra Costa County health officials issued a health order on Friday that will allow outdoor meetings to resume as long as attendees remain in their vehicles. The order, which takes effect on May 19, will offer a new meeting option for events like religious services and academic graduation ceremonies that have been canceled or moved online as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The meetings could be held in large areas such as parking lots for no more than three hours. Event hosts and staff members may attend meetings outside the vehicle, but all other attendees must remain inside. read more

Horse racing resumes in Golden Gate fields without spectators

ALBANY – For the first time in over a month, Golden Gate Fields resumed live horse racing on Thursday, but without spectators and with numerous modifications due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the track still closed to the general public, fans can watch races and place bets through a mobile app. Horse and jockey trainers are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. “It was very exciting, without a doubt. Every time you have this kind of delay and the fact that everyone didn't really know when it would end and when we would start again, it was a huge relief, "said horse trainer Reid France. read more

Monterey County restaurant accused of violating on-site shelter by allowing table service

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA – The Monterey County District Attorney's Office charged the owner of a restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea with allegedly providing table service and allowing customers to eat on the premises against orders health during the COVID -19 coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said Thursday. Jeffrey LeTowt, owner of The Tuck Box restaurant located on Dolores Street, is also accused of failing to cover his face while customers were present and of failing to implement social distancing protocols, according to the district attorney's office. Before filing criminal charges, the district attorney's office, along with the Carmel police and the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, had warned LeTowt of violations of county and state health orders intended to limit the spread of the virus. read more

Santa Clara County will continue to move slowly to facilitate shelter-in-place orders

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County was the first county in the Bay Area to implement the stay-at-home order and will likely be the last to lift them. Several Bay Area counties have slowly begun to lift restrictions and reopen their economies with more to follow on March 18. "If we calmed down, we would see a rapid return of cases, hospitalizations and a rapid return of deaths," said Dr. Sara Cody, director of health for Santa Clara County. Dr. Cody issued that terrible warning to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. read more

Commercial impact of coronavirus

Report: Trade Impacts Will Persist Long After COVID-19 Pandemic Ends

BERKELEY – As companies begin to reopen with relaxation, there is a grim report on when and if they will be able to recover from the losses they suffered during the pandemic. At Fieldwork Brewing in Berkeley, they have been able to stay fairly successful through their sidewalk pickup service and beer delivery business. Still, they do not have full staff for pre-pandemic levels. "It is unprecedented," said Barry Braden, the owner of the company. "It is nothing that we expected to face as small entrepreneurs, but it is what we have." read more

%MINIFYHTMLc8250b7345869b07bd878cc7ab7526c915%

Pelosi, Dems Power $ 3 Billion COVID-19 Aid Package Through House; Bill passes the Senate

WASHINGTON – Democrats pushed through a $ 3 trillion massive coronavirus relief bill on Friday, an election year measure designed to shore up a free-falling US economy and health care system struggling to contain a pandemic that is still raging. to the country. The 208-199 vote, with opposition from all but one Republican, moves forward in what amounts to a campaign season display of Democratic healthcare and economic priorities. It has no chance of becoming law as written, but it will likely spark difficult negotiations with the White House and Senate Republicans. Any product would likely be the last COVID-19 response bill before the November presidential and parliamentary elections. read more

California restaurants affected by COVID-19 may soon renegotiate rentals

SACRAMENTO – California restaurants, bars and cafes will soon be able to renegotiate their rentals due to the coronavirus pandemic, under a proposal being considered in the legislature. State lawmakers introduced amendments to Senate Bill 939, a proposal by State Sens. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Lena González (D-Long Beach) that would prohibit business owners from evicting non-profit companies and organizations. profit during the pandemic. The amendments would allow establishments to renegotiate their lease if they have lost 40 percent of revenue due to COVID-19 restrictions and operate with reduced capacity due to social distancing. Tenants could also terminate the lease without penalty if an agreement cannot be reached with the landlord. read more

Coronavirus And Transport

Muni will increase service on some lines to reduce overcrowding

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is increasing the frequency of service on several Muni bus lines starting Saturday to address overcrowding on some routes and because the availability of agency staff has improved at this time in the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19. The 8-Bayshore, 14R Mission Rapid, 22-Fillmore, 38R-Geary Rapid, 49-Van Ness / Mission, N-Judah and T-Third bus lines will operate more frequently, while the 9R-San Bruno Rapid line will be restored next Monday and will run from 7 am at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. The restored 9R-San Bruno Rapid bus line is intended to alleviate overcrowding on the 9-San Bruno line and add more service to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to the SFMTA. read more

Coronavirus and Schools

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey surprises Oakland school officials with $ 10 million donation

OAKLAND – Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey surprised Oakland schools and city leaders on Friday with a $ 10 million donation to a campaign to provide computers and Internet access to all students in the School District Oakland Unified. In a Twitter post, Dorsey said: "$ 10mm to give EVERY single boy in Oakland access to a laptop and the Internet in their homes, closing the digital divide." Dorsey's donation came after a group of city officials, including Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, and District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel held an online press conference announcing the effort. Schaaf posted a clip of the meeting on his Twitter page, prompting Dorsey's response. read more

Coronavirus And Sports

Former Oakland A manager Art Howe battling COVID-19 at the UCI in Houston

HOUSTON – Former manager Art Howe, who spent seven years at the helm of the Athletics and won 600 regular-season games, was in intensive care Friday at a Houston hospital with the coronavirus. Howe, 73, better known as the manager of the Oakland Athletics "Moneyball,quot; playoff teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s, confirmed to Houston television station KPRC 2 on Thursday night you have been dealing with the disease since you first felt it. COVID-19 symptoms on May 3. Howe told the station that he discovered he was positive two days after the test and tried to recover at home. He went to the hospital by ambulance on Tuesday and remained in the ICU. read more

Cal Football Considers Hosting Pre-Season Camp Outside Bay Area

BERKELEY – California head coach Justin Wilcox said his staff has studied the possibility of conducting preseason training outside the Bay Area if the college football season starts on time and there are restrictions that will not allow the Golden Bears to host the camp on campus. Wilcox said Thursday that it is one of many contingencies considered by his staff and likely other coaches throughout the Pac-12, due to uncertainty about how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect college sports this fall. "When we talk about all this modeling, either at the conference level or at the institutional level, we are looking at each scenario depending on where we are at that current moment. So, whether it is June 1, June 15, July, July 15 and August 1, there are just these different points that we're looking at, "Wilcox said in a video conference Thursday. read more

A shorter MLB season means "more emphasis on winning games," says KPIX's Dennis O’Donnell

SAN FRANCISCO – What might seem like a 2020 MLB season is beginning to focus. On Monday, MLB owners proposed an 82-game season that begins in July, with the playoff field expanded to 14 games. The MLB Players Association has yet to respond. But all planning remains fluid given the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic. Whichever way the two parties choose, many details would have to be resolved, places and health problems between them. The states of Arizona and Florida have made it clear that they would be interested in hosting baseball games. Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle recently highlighted some of the health issues that would have to be addressed. These include adequate testing and protection for at-risk players (those with pre-existing conditions). read more

Coronavirus and travel

%MINIFYHTMLc8250b7345869b07bd878cc7ab7526c916%

Hawaii discourages tourists from visiting at least in late June

HONOLULU – If you were planning an early summer vacation in Hawaii this year, the state governor expects you to think twice. Hawaii Governor David Ige said in an online question-and-answer session that the mandatory quarantine for any traveler visiting Hawaii will continue at least until the end of June. The state has cracked down on non-quarantine visitors, in some cases telling mockers to leave the islands entirely. The quarantine rule was established in mid-March, and Ige said at the time that tourists should cancel their trip for at least 30 days. read more