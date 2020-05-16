Buddy Holly's new biopic gets director of & # 39; Driving Miss Daisy & # 39;

Instagram

The next movie in true history & # 39; Clear Lake & # 39; About the 1950s rock and roll icon has secured Oscar-winning filmmaker Bruce Beresford to sit behind the lens.

Filmmaker Bruce Beresford will direct new Buddy Holly biopic "Clear lake"

The director, who collected four Academy Awards for his 1989 historical drama "Driving miss margarita", he has drawn from a three-year hiatus to direct the project on the rock and roll legend of the fifties.

"I was drawn to Clear Lake because the script tells the tragic story of Buddy Holly and his time in fascinating detail and with vivid characterizations," Bruce tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "It goes without saying that the added benefit of all the wonderful music was also a huge draw."

"Clear Lake" will trace Buddy's life from his teenage years to the tragic plane crash that killed him at the tender age of 22 in Clear Lake, Iowa, on February 3, 1959. The film will also focus on the novel Holly novelty from 1958. Show of Stars' biggest walk with Clarence collins, one of the first truly racially integrated tours in American history, as well as her marriage to Maria Elena Holly, who works as an associate producer in the project.

Stuart benjamin, a producer of music biopics "Lightning"and"La Bamba", about Ray Charles and Ritchie Valens, respectively, also addressed the film, which is being created in conjunction with Buddy Holly's real estate bosses from a script by Patrick Shanahan.

"Clear Lake" has a tentative production start date for Fall 2020 pending approval of new security measures for filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.