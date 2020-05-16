Bryce Harper proposes a plan to save the MLB season: breaking down five key points

Bryce Harper has had plenty of time to think through the quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Phillies outfielder made it clear Friday that there was only one thing on his mind: playing baseball again.

Harper shared an extensively detailed proposal for the return of the MLB season through his Instagram, which included a 135-game regular season, a World Series college format for the postseason, and some other cool tidbits.

For those who don't want to read that mountain of paragraphs, here is a breakdown of the five most interesting things about Harper's proposal:

135-game regular season, East-West conferences

Many numbers have been thrown on the number of games to be played this season. Major League owners have agreed on a plan to restart the season that includes an 82-game regular-season schedule, but Harper seems to think there's room to squeeze 135 from July through mid-November. Here is their math:

July (31 days) + August (31 days) + September (30 days) + October (31 days) + November (15 days) = 138 days

The teams have a day off on Monday once every two weeks and play seven innings double innings on Sundays.

It's an interesting idea, although many of those "idle,quot; days are likely to have to be used to invent rainy games.

Harper also proposed that all teams move to a six-man rotation to ease pitchers' workload, though he said the idea is flexible depending on which pitchers they feel most comfortable with.

Perhaps the biggest shake-up would be a shift from the American League / National League divisions to an East-West division, similar to NBA conferences. The logic behind this makes sense if teams are going to be limited to where they can play and travel, but it's hard to imagine MLB making this kind of drastic change because, well, it's baseball for God's sake.

College World Series format for the postseason

This part of Harper's proposal is significantly more complicated. It suggests a 10-team round-robin playoff that includes three-game series and wildcard elimination games. It looks like big chaos in a span of two weeks, so we'll let Harper explain:

"10 teams in College College Series round robin style in the new Texas stadium or any stadium / stadiums that are better. 3 series of games. You win the series you advance in. You lose and play with the other loser in a wild card of 1 game. Winner of that moves. Another team is out. "

The University World Series is generally comprised of 16 Super Regional winners, divided into two groups of eight who play in a double elimination tournament until one team remains on each side. It's unclear whether Harper's CWS reference was to divide the 10 teams into two groups of five and then play all-against-all, or simply the double-elimination aspect of the playoffs.

All-Star Game, Regular Season Awards Before World Series

Harper had some pretty good ideas about what happens once the World Series matchup is determined. After the hectic playoff schedule, the remaining two teams will have two days to rest. During that time, he suggested that the league celebrate its All-Star game and Home Run Derby. It is an interesting proposal that could have more eyes on the sport by putting the two most important events in the league consecutively.

Harper also suggested that the league announce its award winners during those days, which makes much more sense than waiting until the end of the season, when many fans are no longer paying attention.

& # 39; Open it for all to see & # 39;

This could be the most important aspect of the Harper needle; MLB has come under fire in recent years for television blackouts. It never made any sense that a league struggling to gain popularity among young demographics made it difficult for them to watch their games. Now, with fans unable to come to the stadium and stuck in their homes with nothing better to do, it's the perfect time to get rid of all these blackouts and give fans a chance to fall in love with America's pastime.

Delaying the start of the 2021, 2022 seasons

Another question that follows what to do this season is what to do with future seasons. Players will need time to recover, especially if they are stuck on a 135 game schedule in 138 days.

Harper proposed that the Major Leagues delay the start of the 2021 season to May 1, and then push the start of the 2022 season to April 1. It seems simple enough.