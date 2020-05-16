Britney Spears Oops! … I did it again, it almost didn't happen

Britney Spears It almost played with our hearts.
The 38-year-old pop star turned and people passed out when she released her music video "Oops! … I Did It Again,quot;. From the Titanic The video has become legendary by references to the space-themed ensemble, epic choreography, and its iconic red latex outfit.
However, the famous body hugging suit hardly happened.
To celebrate the second anniversary of Britney's album (she just turned 20!), The music video stylist recently spoke to fashion spill all the trendy tea.
"We wanted everything to be sexy and monochromatic,quot; Estee Stanley He told the post about her and the pop princess's style vision for the video.
However, Stanley explained that they both struggled to find an outfit that would take center stage and act as Britney's centerpiece. The two decided to enlist the help of Michael Bush, a costume designer who worked closely with the singer in those days.
"It was a last minute thing to go see him and see if he could do something for us," Stanley recalled asking Bush for help. "In the (music) world, everyone has to do everything in two minutes, so we knew they could do it. And they did it."
Not long after that visit, the costume designer created the iconic red latex outfit … and it was done overnight!
As some fashionistas know, wearing latex is a commitment.
The music video stylist recalled how much of a Britney soldier was in the tight-fitting cat suit.
"If you put on a latex suit, you're sweating right away, and I knew he was going to dance all day. I was nervous he would pass out," Stanley explained. "After one shot, I unzipped it, and it literally looked like a bucket of water coming out of this suit. It had a very intense day, to say the least."
That was not the only challenge the princess of pop faced during the making of that video. The stylist shared a technical error that occurred during the scene where the singer is lying down and the camera is pointed at her from above.
"When I was filming that, a light fell and hit her in the face, a burning lamp," said Stanley. "But she was a soldier and she went back to work."
That's just another reason for this queen.
Now if you'll excuse us … we plan to watch the legendary Britney video replay.
