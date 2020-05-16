Britney Spears Oops! … I did it again, it almost didn't happen

Britney Spears It almost played with our hearts.

The 38-year-old pop star turned and people passed out when she released her music video "Oops! … I Did It Again,quot;. From the Titanic The video has become legendary by references to the space-themed ensemble, epic choreography, and its iconic red latex outfit.

However, the famous body hugging suit hardly happened.

To celebrate the second anniversary of Britney's album (she just turned 20!), The music video stylist recently spoke to fashion spill all the trendy tea.

"We wanted everything to be sexy and monochromatic,quot; Estee Stanley He told the post about her and the pop princess's style vision for the video.

However, Stanley explained that they both struggled to find an outfit that would take center stage and act as Britney's centerpiece. The two decided to enlist the help of Michael Bush, a costume designer who worked closely with the singer in those days.