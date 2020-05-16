Bonfire Restaurants announces they will not reopen – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A restaurant chain with locations in Savage, Eagan, Blaine and Woodbury says it will not reopen.

Bonfire restaurants closed on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, restaurant management decided that the closure will be permanent.

In their ad, they wrote:

“As you know, the future of hospitality is incredibly uncertain, and for the past month we have done our best to navigate this unknown territory. We have explored multiple avenues to emerge triumphant at the end of this pandemic, but there is no way we can bear the financial burden of our company and the building we call home. We were already walking a fine line before COVID-19 and since no one knows how long the impacts of this pandemic will last, or what the new normal will be, we don't see a viable path forward. ”

Unused gift cards can be used at Axel’s Restaurant locations in Chanhassen, Mendota and Roseville. Loyalty points will be transferred to the Axel location closest to your usual Bonfire restaurant, and promotions will run there for the first two weeks after Axel's reopening.

Bonfire Wood Fire Cooking had been around for almost two decades.