Bob Saget, Steve Carell and more stars pay tribute to Fred Wilard

Waiting for Guffman and Modern Family actor Fred Willard died of natural causes on Friday, May 15. The actor was 86 years old.

"My father passed away very calmly last night at the fantastic age of 86. He kept moving, working and making us happy to the end," said Willard's daughter. hope he said in a statement to E! News. "We love him very much. We will miss him forever."

The legendary comic actor was best known for his roles in Anchorman, This is lumbar puncture, The best in show, A strong wind and others.

After the tragic news of his death, fans and former colleagues of the late actor turned to social media to share their condolences and tributes dedicated to Willard.

Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared in Twitter, "Rest in peace, sweet @Fred_Willard. You will always be a true original and I am so honored that our lives have crossed. No one will come close to replacing your genius."

Another co-star Eric Stonestreet, who plays Ferguson's partner on the show, wrote: "It was a privilege that the great Fred Willard knew my name. Rest in peace Fred. You were fun in your bones."