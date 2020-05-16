Bob Saget, Steve Carell and more stars pay tribute to Fred Wilard

Michael Kovac / FilmMagic
Waiting for Guffman and Modern Family actor Fred Willard died of natural causes on Friday, May 15. The actor was 86 years old.
"My father passed away very calmly last night at the fantastic age of 86. He kept moving, working and making us happy to the end," said Willard's daughter. hope he said in a statement to E! News. "We love him very much. We will miss him forever."
The legendary comic actor was best known for his roles in Anchorman, This is lumbar puncture, The best in show, A strong wind and others.
After the tragic news of his death, fans and former colleagues of the late actor turned to social media to share their condolences and tributes dedicated to Willard.
Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared in Twitter, "Rest in peace, sweet @Fred_Willard. You will always be a true original and I am so honored that our lives have crossed. No one will come close to replacing your genius."
Another co-star Eric Stonestreet, who plays Ferguson's partner on the show, wrote: "It was a privilege that the great Fred Willard knew my name. Rest in peace Fred. You were fun in your bones."
Ben stiller, Who recently lost his father Jerry stiller, wrote"Fred Willard was a brilliant comic book actor and improviser. He could do anything funny. His work becomes one of the funniest in history. From Jerry Hubbard onwards … he inspired and influenced so many people in comedy. Sending love to his family. "
Jimmy KimmelHe also shared a special tribute to the late actor, along with a recent clip from Willard on his show.
"It saddens me to say goodbye to Fred Willard, who was still the funniest man at 86. This is what turned out to be our last moment on the air together …" wrote Kimmel.
Scrubs actor Donald faison He wrote about his best memories working with the late actor.
"I remember having the opportunity to be on the Sabrina the Teenage Witch television show and discover that Fred Willard was chosen to play my uncle," he wrote. "I was so excited to be working with the comedy genius! I feel so lucky to have been able to share that little time with him. It is one of the best moments of my career. RIP."
Faison's companion Scrubs star Zach Braff He wrote on Instagram: "I loved Fred Willard so much. He was one of those people who would start laughing when you talked. Go see his movies if you don't know him. LEGENDARY. HERO,quot;
Christina Applegate shared that she was "gutted,quot; hear the news of Willard's death.
"His immense talent and friendliness will never be forgotten. We love you Fred Willard," he wrote on Twitter. "Thanks for the decades of laughter."
The office star Steve Carell wrote"Fred Willard was the funniest person I have ever worked with. He was a sweet and wonderful man."
Ellen Degeneres wrote on Twitter"Fred Willard always made me laugh. He just adored him, and today I send love to his family and many friends."
Vic Berger He shared one of his favorite clips from Willard's iconic roles.
"It is very sad to hear that Fred Willard passed away,quot; He wrote on Twitter. "One of my favorite roles was Ron Albertson's in Waiting For Guffman. Look how many dentist jokes he makes in less than ten seconds."
TV presenter Chris Harrison wrote"We lost an absolute legend today. Fred Willard was incredibly generous in joining us over the years in #Thebachelor. He was a kind, gentle, caring, talented and loving man. God bless him Fred. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family # RIP. "
John Cusack He wrote, "Fred Willard – RIP to a wonderfully original comedian actor – Every time I came up with something, I would stop and watch him smile and laugh."
Full house actor Bob Saget He also shared his deepest condolences on Twitter.
"Fred Willard. The dear hilarious and kind man we just lost,quot; Saget wrote. "Here I am with him and Martin Mull while filming a documentary about Martin. Seeing them having fun together remembering the Fernwood days was truly a joy. Rest in peace, dear Fred."
Jackée Harry remembered working with the late actor on Sister sister.
"We were fortunate to have worked with the hilarious Fred Willard on several episodes of Sister, Sister. His comedies were unbeatable," he shared on Twitter, next to a video clip. "We will miss you, friend."
Jason Alexander wrote, "God bless you, Fred Willard. You sure made us laugh. #Ripfredwillard."
Josh Gad wrote"My heart aches right now when I find out about the passing of my friend Fred Willard. Fred was one of the kindest human beings I have ever met. When I landed my first television role on #BackToYou, no one was more friendly and welcoming than Fred … either to attend my wedding or just to call me. "
The deceased actor's death occurs less than two years after his wife Maria died at age 71. Willard is survived by his daughter and grandson.
