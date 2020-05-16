Blueface's Baby Baby Jaidyn Alexxis reacts after showing 'Bad Girls Club' Alum Rocky at home

Instagram / WENN / PNP

The rapper of & # 39; Thotiana & # 39; He insists that the former reality TV star is just helping him clean his house, but his baby, Jaidyn, doesn't seem to be upset about it anyway.

Blue face He has brought another woman into his home after the violent outbreak of his baby mom Jaidyn Alexxis, which was allegedly caused by jealousy. On Friday, May 15, he posted on his Instagram Story videos showing Raquel "Rocky" Santiago from "Bad Girls Club" at home.

Apparently to prevent people from speculating on the nature of their relationship, the rapper told his followers that Rocky was at his house to clean his house. He wrote about one of the clips: "She came to help me, guys, they don't care anymore."

In the videos, Rocky was seen doing some housework. Rocking a gray tank top and a dark gray baseball cap, she smiled sheepishly as Blueface filmed her doing the dishes and mopping the floor. Meanwhile, hitmaker "Thotiana" seemed to be enjoying his downtime, relaxing on a couch, and smoking a joint.

Seeing this, fans naturally expected their baby Jaidyn Alexxis's reaction, but she wanted everyone to know that it doesn't bother her anyway. Apparently in response to people's question, she posted on her own Instagram stories: "I'm single, although they don't have to send me that."

Just days before this, Blueface shared a clip of his now ex-girlfriend Jaidyn freaking out at the rapper's house. She was seen holding a metal saucepan and using it to knock on doors and windows, while he remains quiet inside the house.

At one point, her son was heard crying, as the 23-year-old artist mockingly narrated the video. "Baby Mama drama, on the cripple," he exclaimed. He continued, "Damn, I got some good shit," as he stared at the alleged evidence of this incident. "Now she runs, look."

Jaidyn later turned to her own Stories to defend herself, implying that her anger was sparked by jealousy that he was caught with another woman at home. "from when we take ** t to the gram … N *** like licking a ** hole and then when b *** he pulls up they go up the stairs with a scary b *** h" explained his outburst violent. "But we don't see the footage of when a bitch came in now, babe," she asked sarcastically to her boyfriend.

Jaidyn continued to insist that she was not wrong, and wrote: "Yes, there is no nigha, no b *** h, not even the police are going to DO NOTHING #people call the police THESE DAYS." Perhaps alluding to the mocking rappers, she added a rat emoji.