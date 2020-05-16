Beyonce's mom teases dance skills after failing the viral challenge & # 39; Savage Remix & # 39;

https://www.beyonce.com/

Tina Knowles shares her attempts to burst a move to her daughter's added lyrics on the hit song by Megan Thee Stallion & # 39; Savage & # 39; through a video that he publishes on social networks.

Up News Info –

Beyonce Knowles& # 39; Mother has blatantly recognized that she has no rhythm. Almost a week after celebrating Mother's Day, Tina Knowles She shared her failed attempt to tackle the new TikTok dance challenge "Savage Remix" that led her to admit that she has no contribution to the dance skills of her two daughters.

%MINIFYHTMLbc07da7784f32c7189e2d78c654bc69a17%

On Friday morning, May 15, the 66-year-old woman posted the video on Instagram. Dressed in a black outfit, she tried dancing with the remix version of Megan Thee Stallion"Wild". Committed to executing the movements, she even jumped to put on her pants during the verse where her daughter sings: "If you don't jump to put on your jeans, you don't feel my pain."

"Haaaa! Yes, I know they didn't get their dance moves from me! They got them from their dad!" Tina stated in a caption accompanying her video. Although he mocks her abilities, the ex-wife of Mathew Knowles He said positively to his fans, "Okay, I still like to dance! And I have two new knees."

%MINIFYHTMLbc07da7784f32c7189e2d78c654bc69a18%

<br />

The post for Tina's dance challenge came days after she shared a hilarious video in which Beyonce's daughter interrupted her recording of the Mother's Day tribute. On Sunday May 10, she and her youngest daughter Solange Knowles I just started saluting other mothers when Blue Ivy yelled her demand in the background.

"And don't forget all the beautiful daughters. And I'm one of them," the 8-year-old girl was heard saying to Tina and Solange, causing the two to laugh. Sharing the video on Instagram, Tina wrote, "Happy Mother's Day for my voucher, God's gift, my way! Happy Mother's Day for a terrific mother! My huge additional blessings!"

As far as "Savage Remix" is concerned, the song features Beyonce giving special thanks to Tina. "I'm a boss, I'm a leader, I park in my two-seater. And my mother was a savage, I think I got this shit from Tina," could be the 38-year-old hitmaker. I heard thumping.

When asked about her reaction to the scream, Tina told Kevin Frazier of ET, "That was very, very nice. People started texting me [saying] & # 39; OK, Savage & # 39; , and I said, "What are you talking about?" She added: "It's funny, when I was young, I used to drive a convertible and drive to Beyonce's school and she said," Mom, you're a hot mom & # 39 ;. "