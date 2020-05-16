Beyonce is now BEEFING with Megan Thee Stallion!

Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion have one of the best songs in the world together: Savage remix. But people close to Beyonce and Megan claim that the two female artists have problems with each other.

MTO News is listening to reports that NOT everything is okay between the two superstar beauties.

It all started last week, when Megan fans started a campaign on Twitter, begging Beyonce to promote her new song. Fans were hoping to get Meghan her FIRST number one single.

And Megan supports her fans. He often retweeted his messages indirectly directed at Beyonce.

Well, Beyonce REFUSED to promote the song, and angered Megan Thee Stallion fans.

Then a few days later. Beyoncé shamelessly started promoting another collaboration in which she appears, a project with her artists Chloe x Halle …

Last night Beyoncé promoted Chloe x Halle's new single while angry Megan Blasted Queen Bey fans in the comments section.