Bette Midler vows to match donations from fans for Broadway care amid pandemic

The star of & # 39; Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy & # 39; He urges fans to continue making generous donations to the Broadway Assistance Fund and promises to personally match his charity.

Iconic artist Bette Midler is encouraging fans to continue supporting the Broadway Coronavirus Relief Fund by committing to personally match donations of up to $ 100,000.

Officials at Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS Emergency Assistance Fund COVID-19 announced the message "Hello, Dolly!" Star's generous gift on Friday, May 15, 2020, two months after the launch of the campaign to support theater workers affected by the global pandemic, which will keep the Gran Via Blanca dark until at least early September 2020 .

"Between her amazing talent and boundless generosity, we are so grateful to have Bette as a true and loyal friend of Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS," Executive Director Tom Viola he wrote in a statement.

"As our performing arts community faces unprecedented hardships, their enthusiasm and advocacy allows us to continue to provide life-saving and life-affirming assistance to our friends and neighbors on Broadway and beyond."

The initial target for the Broadway Cares emergency fund (broadwaycares.org/help2020) was just $ 250,000, but organizers have had to increase the amount over and over again after the money continued to come in.

Since then, donations have increased to more than $ 5 million, with a new goal of $ 6 million.