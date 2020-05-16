Beloved comic actor Fred Willard dies at 86 – Up News Info San Francisco

LOS ANGELES (Up News Info News / Up News Info SF) – Beloved comedy actor and talented improviser Fred Willard died at the age of 86, according to a statement released by his daughter.

Willard's daughter Hope confirmed her death to Up News Info News.

"My father passed away very calmly last night at the fantastic age of 86," he said in a statement. “He kept moving, working and making us happy until the end. We loved him so much! We will miss him forever. ”

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Willard had more than 300 acting credits to his name, according to IMDB, including a role in the upcoming "Space Force,quot; show starring Steve Carell. Carell tweeted Saturday that Willard was the "funniest person I've ever worked with. He was a sweet and wonderful man."

Williard was a comic actor and improviser who started in the late 1960s as part of a comic duet with Vic Grecco. The couple appeared on such notable television shows as "The Dean Martin Show," "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,quot; and "The Tonight Show." Willard would later work with Chicago-based comedy collective Second City, before co-founding the improvisational comedy team Ace Trucking Company with Michael Mislove and Bill Saluga.

That precursor to comedy groups like the cast of the National Lampoon radio show and Saturday Night Live would perform over fifty sketches "The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson,quot; and appeared regularly on "This is Tom Jones."

Willard would achieve great fame in the late 1970s as a cast member of the spin-offs for Martin Mull's "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,quot;, "Fernwood 2 Night,quot; and "America 2 Night,quot;, playing Mull's sidekick. Jerry Hubbard.

He would also act as one of the presenters on the nationally televised NBC television show "Real People,quot; from 1979 to 1984, but Willard continued to have a steady job as a comic actor. A brief appearance in Rob Reiner's groundbreaking fake documentary "This Is Spinal Tap,quot; would lead Willard to be a member of the regular ensemble in the critically acclaimed comedies "Waiting For Guffman,quot; and "Best In Show,quot; by writer / director Christopher Guest. which led to his nomination for multiple Supporting Actor Awards.

Willard was also nominated for an Emmy for his special appearances on "Everybody Loves Raymond,quot; and "Modern Family,quot;. He continued to work in film until his last role in 2016 and made a constant series of television appearances, both acting and voiceover for animated shows.

Willard married his wife Mary in 1968 and they stayed together until his death in 2018. He is survived by his daughter Hope and grandson Freddie.

Following the news of his death, several actors and former collaborators tweeted about Willard's death. Jamie Lee Curtis, the wife of Christopher Guest, was one of the first to pay tribute.

How lucky we all could enjoy the gifts of Fred Willard. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep laugh, Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP – Judging the Dogs (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @Youtube – Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

I have no words, a state that Fred Willard never found himself in. My friend for over 40 years, a great comic actor who had no competition because there was only one of him. We were all very lucky. Bye Fred. – Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 16, 2020

There was no sweeter or more fun man. We were very lucky to meet Fred Willard and we will miss his many visits https://t.co/joHM39o8k4 – Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2020

What a sad day we lost #FredWillard and we will miss him. He was in our "Aristocrats,quot; and killed. He will always be "Fernwood Tonight,quot; for me, inventing modern comedy with #MartinMull. Fred never winked, he played the pure comedy. Genius. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/AZ0IrIrQyA – Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) May 16, 2020