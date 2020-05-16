Bay area guitarist Jorge Santana, brother of Carlos, dies at 68 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Jorge Santana, the guitarist for the Latin rock band Malo and younger brother of Bay Area rock legend Carlos Santana, died at 68, according to social media posts.

Carlos Santana wrote about the death of his brother on Friday morning on his official Facebook page.

“We take the time to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our dear brother Jorge. He made the transition to the kingdom of light that does not cast shadows, "wrote Carlos Santana in tribute. Jorge reportedly died of natural causes.

Jorge Santana was born in Jalisco, Mexico, in 1951, the youngest of the three Santana brothers who would move to San Francisco with his family in the 1960s. Jorge would also follow in the footsteps of his older brother when he picked up the guitar at 14 years.

Later, Jorge would credit Carlos with introducing him to a wide range of music while developing his own career, although he never had the commercial and critical success of his older brother. Jorge started out as a teenager playing in a local blues band before joining a nine-member horned R,amp;B group called the Malibu. Constantly working at clubs with the group, he helped the band refine their sound when they adopted the new name Malo and became major players on the SF scene in the early 1970s.

%MINIFYHTML2c0a1a186eee1df7b30d8416f6ebc4dc17%

The band was signed by Warner Brothers and released four albums, with the self-titled debut achieving significant sales thanks to the single "Suavecito,quot;. In 1974, when MALO's last album was released, Jorge had established his own identity and voice as a guitarist.

He would later appear on stage and on recordings as a special guest for the New York-based Fania All-Stars, and record his own solo albums. He would remain a resident of the Bay Area for much of his life, living in Mill Valley and Walnut Creek at various points. While he would leave music for a time during the 1980s, Jorge would be a regular guest on stage with his brother in Santana during the 1990s and the following decade. The couple recorded an album titled The santana brothers in 1994.

%MINIFYHTML2c0a1a186eee1df7b30d8416f6ebc4dc18%

More recently, he has consistently performed in the region, appearing at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in Golden Gate Park with a remake of Malo in 2009 and taking the stage to perform "Suavecito,quot; at the San Francisco City Council Centennial Celebration in 2015.