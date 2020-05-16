BART no longer issues paper tickets at OFS as of June 1 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (Up News Info SF) – The sale of BART paper tickets will be suspended at the system's San Francisco international airport station starting June 1, the transit agency announced. The only fare purchase option will be the Clipper card.

"While paper tickets will no longer be available for purchase at San Francisco International Airport, passengers will still be able to use paper tickets to enter or exit through fares," the agency said in an announcement. "Passengers will also be able to add enough fare to a paper ticket to leave the station using fare-adding machines located within the pay area."

BART eliminated paper tickets in August and September at 19th Street / Oakland, Embarcadero and Powell Street stations in Oakland, and Downtown Berkeley as part of its phase out in favor of the reusable and rechargeable Clipper card, which is also accepted in other transit systems.

BART says Clipper card usage has increased from 86 percent to 91 percent system-wide since it began eliminating locations that sell traditional paper tickets.

The transit district is part of a regional transition to Clipper's exclusive fee payment system.

The Downtown Pittsburg and Antioch BART stations opened in May 2018 with machines that dispense only Clipper cards.

