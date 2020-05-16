Barber defied the rules and cut hair at home. Now you have the virus.

The complaint came last month from a resident of Kingston, a city in New York's Hudson Valley: A local barbershop was still performing haircuts, in violation of New York's emergency shutdown orders to thwart the coronavirus.

Two days later, a building investigator came out to investigate the claim. The La Lima barbershop at 678 Broadway was dark.

Three more visits on April 13, 17 and 19 yielded the same result: "It appears to be closed," the inspector wrote on each form.

The complaint remained unresolved until this week, when the store's owner, Joseph LaLima, was hospitalized for the coronavirus, sparking a furor in the county town of Ulster, about 90 miles north of New York City.

LaLima had never stopped cutting her hair, despite Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's order. But he wasn't doing it in his store; He was doing it in the privacy of his home, in the back of the store.

"He said not to open his shops, hairdressers, beauty salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors," LaLima said Friday, referring to the governor. "So I didn't do it."

LaLima, who spoke just after his release from a four-day hospitalization, began to stir. "He said you can work from home," he said. "678 Broadway is my home!"

But according to state officials, LaLima's interpretation of the order does not square with its actual text. The March 21 rule not only ordered the closure of physical spaces where services such as manicures and haircuts are performed; it required services like nail painting and buzz cuts to stop completely.

"These services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance," the order reads.

In his daily briefing on Friday, Governor Cuomo denounced LaLima's actions without naming him. “You know it's a proximity occupation, right? You can't really distance yourself socially and do a haircut, "said the governor." That is, by definition, a close and personal occupation. "

A few hours after leaving the hospital, LaLima criticized the governor. He said he had done nothing wrong and was simply trying to make a living.

"I'm pissed off until the nines," said LaLima. "How will you pay me? Will you make up the difference? Will you pay my taxes? Will you pay for heating and electricity? Will you feed my family? I ask.

Richard Azzopardi, the governor's chief adviser, was unmoved by LaLima's defense. "There is no excuse for being reckless in a pandemic," he said.

The coronavirus has killed 31 people in Ulster County, and more than 1,400 people have been infected. There are currently eleven people hospitalized in the county, and health officials fear that some of LaLima's clients are as follows.

Some of the county's 55 disease researchers are now trying to locate those clients. According to the barber, many of his clients were police and firefighters, who had their hair cut for free.

"I did you a favor!" LaLima said. "And I didn't give it to anyone else. I got it from someone who came into my store."

The Ulster County District Attorney's office sees the matter differently: It has launched an investigation into whether LaLima violated public health laws, a criminal offense, and whether any of its clients may face penalties.

"This type of rule violation is unacceptable and life-threatening," said Patrick K. Ryan, the Ulster County executive. "We are taking it very seriously."

The news of an illicit barber was first released through a public message sent Wednesday by the Ulster County Health Department, urging anyone whose hair had been cut at "a barbershop on Broadway,quot; to call your doctor and get tested for the virus.

"We are taking extraordinary steps to try to minimize the spread of this dangerous disease," Dr. Carol Smith, Ulster County Health Commissioner, said in a statement. "Learning that a barber shop has been operating illegally for weeks with a positive COVID-19 employee is extremely daunting."

Until LaLima made his identity public on Friday, at least three local barbers whose stores are also on Broadway said they faced a barrage of angry calls and messages from people suspected of being the culprit.

"It put people in danger," said Mostafa Oukili, owner of Mostafa's Broadway barbershop, which closed in early March, before the mandatory order, because he said his wife is a cancer survivor and feared she might become infected. "You can't work 6 feet away as a barber."

LaLima has been operating the barbershop on Broadway since 1975, when it converted a children's bike shop that it had bought the year before for $ 12,000, according to a 2013 article. Motorcycle fan and Vietnam veteran, said he has been cutting himself hair since he returned from military service in 1968.

LaLima is not the only mockery of the hairdresser. This week, Karl Manke, 77, a barber in Owosso, Michigan, had his business and professional licenses suspended after he reopened his shop in defiance of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's order. Despite the suspension of her licenses, she said she planned to continue cutting her hair.

LaLima was equally willing. He said he felt good and ready to cut his hair as soon as possible. "I think the people who are in arms are idiots," he said.