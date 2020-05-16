Barack Obama delivers union speech for the class of 2020

In a joyous moment, the former commander-in-chief recognized the less fun elements of graduation ceremonies. "Now, I'm going to be honest with you. The disappointments of missing a live graduation will go by pretty quickly. I don't remember much about my own high school graduation. I know that not having to sit there and listen to the opening speaker isn't that bad. Mine generally last too long. Also, not many people look great in those caps. Especially if you have big ears like me, "he said. "And he will have plenty of time to catch up with his friends once the immediate public health crisis is over."

However, as he noted, "what remains true is that your graduation marks your passage into adulthood. The moment you begin to take charge of your own life. That is when you can decide what is important to you: what kind of career is you want to pursue, with whom you want to build a family, the values ​​you want to live by. And given the current state of the world, that can be a little scary. "

%MINIFYHTML2e3b9ce7ce03052fa53496f02e78397617%

Recognizing the many difficulties caused by the pandemic, "you are going to have to grow faster than a few generations," Obama said. "This pandemic has shaken the status quo and exposed many of our country's deepest problems. From massive economic inequality, to ongoing racial disparities, to the lack of basic medical care for people in need. It has awakened many young people to the fact that the old ways of doing things just don't work. And no matter how much money you make, if everyone around you is hungry and sick. And that our society and our democracy only work when we think not only of us, but of others. "