Barack Obama delivers union speech for the class of 2020

Not everyday Barack Obama give your graduation speech.
In honor of Lebron JamesStar-studded virtual ceremony "Graduated Together,quot; for the class of 2020 on Saturday night, the 44th President of the United States stepped up to the plate to utter some inspiring words in these difficult times.
After all, the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing protocols have closed schools for months and ended traditional graduation ceremonies this year. Fortunately, the former president took the opportunity to recognize the challenges that each graduate has faced so far in his life, comforted them about having to miss those graduation traditions, and encouraged them as they moved into the uncertain future.
Along with the usual challenges of growing up, you have all had to deal with the added pressures of social media, reports of school shootings and the specter of climate change. And just as you are about to celebrate having accomplished as well as he's been waiting for proms and prom nights, graduation ceremonies and, let's be honest, lots of parties, the world has been turned upside down by a global pandemic, "Obama said. "And while I'm sure you love your parents, I bet you are stuck at home with them and playing board games or watching Tiger king on television it's not exactly how you imagined the last months of your senior year. "
In a joyous moment, the former commander-in-chief recognized the less fun elements of graduation ceremonies. "Now, I'm going to be honest with you. The disappointments of missing a live graduation will go by pretty quickly. I don't remember much about my own high school graduation. I know that not having to sit there and listen to the opening speaker isn't that bad. Mine generally last too long. Also, not many people look great in those caps. Especially if you have big ears like me, "he said. "And he will have plenty of time to catch up with his friends once the immediate public health crisis is over."
However, as he noted, "what remains true is that your graduation marks your passage into adulthood. The moment you begin to take charge of your own life. That is when you can decide what is important to you: what kind of career is you want to pursue, with whom you want to build a family, the values you want to live by. And given the current state of the world, that can be a little scary. "
Recognizing the many difficulties caused by the pandemic, "you are going to have to grow faster than a few generations," Obama said. "This pandemic has shaken the status quo and exposed many of our country's deepest problems. From massive economic inequality, to ongoing racial disparities, to the lack of basic medical care for people in need. It has awakened many young people to the fact that the old ways of doing things just don't work. And no matter how much money you make, if everyone around you is hungry and sick. And that our society and our democracy only work when we think not only of us, but of others. "
He continued: "The curtain was also drawn on another hard truth, something we all have to accept eventually once our childhood ends. You know that all those adults you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing." they don't have all the answers. Many of them are not even asking the right questions. So if the world is going to get better, it will be up to you. That understanding may be a little intimidating, but I hope it is also inspiring. With all the challenges facing this country right now, no one can tell him, 'No, you're too young to understand it.' Or that's the way it's always been done. Because with so much uncertainty, with everything suddenly at stake, this is the world of your generation to shape. "
As the famous leader concluded, he offered three tips: don't be afraid, do what you think is right and build a community.
"No one does great things for themselves. Right now, when people are scared, it's easy to be cynical and say, 'Let me take care of myself or my family or the people who look, think or pray like I'm. " But if we're going to get through these tough times, if we're going to create a world where everyone has a chance to find a job and pay for college, if we're going to save the environment and beat future pandemics, then we're going to have to do it together, he said. "So be alive to the struggles of others. Defend the rights of others. Leave behind all the old ways of thinking that divide us (sexism, racial prejudice, status, greed) and set the world on a different path."
