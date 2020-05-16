Barack Obama delivers a powerful graduation speech to HBCU graduates

As many of you know, the graduate season has been greatly affected due to the current ongoing pandemic. However, many public figures have been using their platforms to give inspiring words to the class of 2020 graduates as they continue to advance to the next phases of their lives.

One person who is delivering multiple speeches to the graduating class is our President Forever, Barack Obama, who led the JP Morgan Chase book "Show me your ride HBCU Edition", As I spoke to all 2020 graduates of historically black colleges and universities across the country.

During his speech, Obama mentioned how graduates have been doing an amazing job navigating through this pandemic while continuing to work and earn their degrees. He also referred to the type of "leadership,quot; that is currently happening, systematic racism, the Ahmaud Arbery shooting and much more.

Obama said: "You are being asked to find your way in a world in the midst of a devastating pandemic and a terrible recession. The timing is not ideal. And let's be honest: A disease like this simply highlights the underlying inequalities and additional burdens that Black communities have historically had to face in this country. "

"We see it in the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man runs, and some people feel that they can stop and ask and shoot him if he doesn't submit to their questions," he continued.

Our President Forever even referred to the current leadership this country is dealing with during the pandemic, adding: "More than anything, this pandemic has completely broken the curtain on the idea that many of the people in charge know what they know. "re doing. Many of them don't even pretend to be in charge. "

Check out Chase's Show Me Your Walk: HBCU Edition, and check out Obama's speech at the 1:46:50 brand:

Like us previously Earlier this month, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama announced graduation celebrations where they would speak to honor 2020 graduates. The "Show Me Your Walk: HBCU Edition,quot; is the first of three announced events.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94