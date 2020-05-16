Barack Obama criticized leadership amid pandemic

Former President Barack Obama, in a virtual graduation speech delivered on Saturday to graduate students from historically black colleges and universities, criticized those "responsible,quot; for the way they handled the coronavirus pandemic.

"More than anything, this pandemic has completely broken the curtain on the idea that many people in charge know what they are doing," Obama said. "Many of them don't even pretend to be in charge. If the world is going to get better, it will be up to you."

Saturday afternoon's speech was the first time Obama publicly addressed the nation since the pandemic, which killed more than 88,000 Americans and caused approximately 36 million people to become unemployed, hit the country.

Obama's speech came at the end of a two-hour broadcast event called "Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition," which was hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and featured comments from NBA players Chris Paul and Vince Carter, the artist Steve Harvey and many others.

While congratulating the students on their accomplishments, Obama described the problems that COVID-19 has brought to black communities. He also referred to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black Georgia man who was shot dead by a white father and son in February.

"Let's be honest: A disease like this simply highlights the underlying inequalities and additional burdens that black communities have historically had to face in this country," Obama said. "We see it in the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man runs off and some people feel they can stop and ask and shoot him if he doesn't submit to their interrogation."

Obama noted that these problems are not new, but what is different is the desire of younger generations to change it.

"An injustice like this is not new," Obama said. "What's new is that much of his generation has come to realize the fact that the status quo needs to be fixed, that the old ways of doing things don't work."

Congratulations to the HBCU class of 2020! Michelle and I are very proud of you. When you set out to change the world, we will be the wind behind you. I can't wait to see what you accomplish. – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 16, 2020

Towards the end of his speech, the former president asked graduates to step forward and take control of the moment that awaits them.

"This is the time to take advantage of the initiative," Obama said. “No one can tell you anymore that you should wait your turn. No one can tell you that this is how it has always been done. More than ever, this is your moment.

"You are all role models, whether you like it or not," Obama added.

The speech to HBCU graduate students was the first of two virtual graduation speeches that Obama will deliver on Saturday. He will also give a speech to graduating high school students during the "Graduates Together: America Honors Class of 2020,quot; program, which can be broadcast online and will be shown on major networks plus various cable channels.

I have always loved joining the beginnings, the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can't meet in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the 2020 National Class and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

Obama will address all students graduating June 6 at an event titled "Class of 2020 Start Address,quot;