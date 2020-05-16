Baby Tom Cruise! Watch the cast of Top Gun then and now

Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock; Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

TOPGUN astrophysicist and civilian instructor Charlie Blackwood took Maverick's breath away and his was a love story for all ages … or at least in the 1980s, as McGillis says he was not asked to be in the sequel.

McGillis had just been nominated for a Golden Globe for Witness when he starred Top Gun, after which he played a prosecutor seeking justice for a rape victim played by Jodie foster in The accused. She continued to act in the likes of The baby, north and many smaller movies and TV movies, but she also opened a restaurant in Florida with her second husband, yacht magnate Fred Tillman, in the 1990s and moved on with his life.

"I didn't want to do it, there," he said to her. The Guardian in 2001, referring to Top Gun. "But because he had WitnessI owed Paramount another movie, and my agent said, 'You have to do this.' I looked at it and said: 'This is like a western in heaven, I don't want to do this'. It wasn't about acting, it was about being a cartoon character. You know what I mean? I could have done it blindfolded. I was grateful for the fact that he gave me opportunities that I otherwise would not have had. But I showed up for work, did my part, went out with a group of guys, played baseball, and went home. It was like being in the camp. Why they hired me, I'll never know. "

%MINIFYHTML96a6f2cc22ee8356c87506391168cb8a15%

McGillis has two daughters, Tillman, whom he divorced in 2002. He then dated gay in 2009 and had a civil union ceremony with Melanie Leis in 2010, but they separated the following year.

"I think it just changed my priorities in life," said McGillis. Entertainment tonight in 2019 from home in North Carolina. "It wasn't like an important decision I made to quit (acting), it was that other things became more important. I love acting, I love what I do, I love doing theater, but I don't know." For me, my relationships with other people became much more important than my relationship with fame. "

She continued, "I am a home person. I am really ingrained in my home life … I don't remember the last time I worked. I feel really blessed not to have to work, you know? But I have the choice to work, so I am really blessed that way. Not many people get that option later in life, so I feel very lucky. "