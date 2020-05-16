Attorneys representing Quinton Dunbar and DeAndre Baker claim that the affidavits clarify both

Seahawks defensive defense attorneys Quinton Dunbar and Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker have denied allegations that their clients participated in an armed robbery Wednesday night in South Florida, and claim have witness statements to back them up.

Dunbar's attorney, Michael Greico, told The Miami Herald that five witnesses signed affidavits alleging that his client was not involved. Greico said the witnesses are the same as those interviewed by police in Miramar, Florida, before issuing arrest warrants for the two players on Thursday.

"All the affidavits indicate that my client is innocent," said Greico.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues told the Herald that the department would "welcome,quot; witnesses to go to police headquarters if their stories have changed. Rues said the five people, whom he described as four victims and a witness, identified Dunbar under oath.

Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, posted on Instagram that his firm "has had affidavits from various witnesses who also dispute the allegations and exonerate our client."

Dunbar and Baker remained free more than 24 hours after the orders were issued. Each of them is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker has also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Miramar police claimed in their request for arrest warrants that Baker, Dunbar and a third man stole cash and jewelry from people at a cookout attended by the three men. The robbery occurred after a dispute involving Baker broke out, police said. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at $ 73,500, based on the order request.

Baker allegedly ordered Dunbar to assist in the robbery and ordered the third man, wearing a red mask, to shoot a person entering the meeting. They did not fire, police said.