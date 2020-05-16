At least 3 Minnesota miniature golf courses operating in defiance of Governor Walz's orders – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Some Minnesota companies do not wait for Governor Tim Walz's approval to reopen.

Green Lagoon Golf in Chisago City is open to many clients. It has a driving range, which can be opened.

But technically, the miniature golf course is banned on one of the governor's orders because people are "in groups or very close."

READ MORE: Governor Tim Walz's executive order reopens some outdoor activities, including golf courses

Owner Travis Petsch explains how they are playing it safe.

“The mini golf area is very widespread, and I shake people when they go out, and then we disinfect all the golf clubs. Only one person can use them, and then I take them off and disinfect them, "Petsch said.

Green Lagoon is one of at least three mini golf facilities that Up News Info found currently open in the state.

