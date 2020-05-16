At least 2 injured in massive South Los Angeles apartment fire that led to evacuations from neighboring buildings – Up News Info Los Angeles

SOUTH OF LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least two people were injured in a large fire at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. in the building in the 4000 block of S. Main Street on Saturday.

At 7:30 a.m., the fire continued to burn, four hours after it started. It resulted in evacuations to its 24 units, as well as the evacuation of four adjacent buildings.

Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department said he expects the building to be marked in red. The captain said the fire started in a laundry room.

“It has been such a large fire. It went up the walls and burned the second floor and the attic, ”he said. "We have great damage at the moment."

Of the injured, one person suffered severe smoke inhalation, and another person was injured but refused to go to the hospital.

The American Red Cross is expected to assist residents who have been displaced as a result of the fire.