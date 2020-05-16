Ashley Jacobs speaks after a shake-up of the Southern Charm cast, calls those who left the show "cowards,quot; and defends Kathryn Dennis

After three Southern charm The stars revealed this week that they would not be returning to the Bravo reality series for Season 7, Ashley Jacobs is talking about the drama. Surprisingly the first Southern charm The villain defended her rival Kathryn Dennis and hit the three women who left the show: Cameran Eubanks, Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner.

All three women have accused Dennis of falsely claiming that Eubanks husband Jason Wimberly has had an affair for two years with a makeup artist from Charleston, South Carolina, named Rebecca Wash.

Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo says: "There is nothing charming about Ashley Jacobs,quot; https://t.co/bReZwoWzSc – People people) 23 august 2019

According to People In the magazine, Dennis first voiced his claims about Wimberly's alleged infidelity when the cast was filming season 7 earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production. However, all of this didn't come to light until earlier this week, and both Eubanks and Wash have publicly denied that the matter ever happened.

Eubanks, Olindo, and Meissner have said on social media that this type of drama, fueled by Dennis, is the exact reason why everyone decided to drop the show and not return for Season 7. However, Jacobs says the three women they were the ones who allowed this kind of drama, and she experienced it when she was part of Southern charm.

As fans know, Jacobs dated Thomas Ravenel, Dennis' ex-dad and baby, and was a recurring cast member during season 5. The California nurse says the drama that emerged last week is nothing new, and He added that Eubanks, Olindo and Meissner never recovered it when he was at war with Dennis. The show made Jacobs the villain, and no one defended her.

"The entire cast was aware of this behavior ALL the time," Jacobs wrote in his Instagram Stories. "The only reason you defended her while the cameras were filming (not off camera, keep in mind) was because you lacked the integrity to be honest and real on camera for fear of unpopular opinion."

#SouthernCharm Kathryn Dennis receives support from enemy Ashley Jacobs amid racism scandal

https://t.co/BIz3FGCoIw pic.twitter.com/wQWGAf1dwC – Brilliantly (@BrightlyAgain) May 15, 2020

Jacobs added that the ladies created their "Kween,quot; (referring to Dennis) by tolerating this behavior, and they wondered why they were upset about it now. She admitted she was "100% wrong,quot; with the way she handled Dennis when they were fighting, but "never once,quot; pretended to be something she was not.

Ad

“You were ALL the enablers. I wish I had used the word COWARDS instead. It seems a little more appropriate, "wrote Ashley Jacobs, who stated that the reason for season 5 of Southern charm It was the highest-rated season in the show's history because it featured someone who had the courage to tell the truth.



Post views:

0 0