Ariel Winter and Luke Benward: into her romantic quarantine season that keeps her sane!

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward are one of the many couples who share the quarantine together and, for some, the isolations have really affected their relationships! However, the same cannot be said for celebrities, as they are doing very well.

In fact, a source discovered through HollywoodLife that he is "her rock,quot; and that he really "knows exactly how to make her feel better."

The actress is very grateful to have her boyfriend during this time.

He can't wait for the closure to end, but at least having Luke by his side has made quarantine much more bearable.

The source shared with the media that "Ariel does not know how she could have handled all of this (COVID-19} without Luke. He is her rock, every time she is depressed he knows exactly how to make her feel better. He is so much more than a boyfriend for her, he really is her best friend. They can spend hours doing nothing and it's fun because they are together & # 39; & # 39 ;.

‘And she also loves going out with her family, she is also very close to them. Of course, like everyone else, Ariel is getting anxious. She and Luke had many travel plans that had to be suspended. They both really want to go to an amazing place with all their friends as soon as they can. "They also moved onto the plate.

Ariel and Luke have been indoors most of the time, but that doesn't mean they don't go out for fresh air either while still being careful and safe.

While their only trips to grocery stores or other essentials, they generally go together to get their dose of freedom and change the mood as a couple.

Not long ago, they were seen going to the post office and everyone smiled and even packed a sweet PDA.



