Single alumnus Arie Luyendyk Jr. has been isolated with his wife Lauren Burnham and their one-year-old daughter, Alessi Ren, during the COVID-19 pandemic. And, the couple has been entertained playing with different hairstyles and colors and posting the results on social media. However, Luyendyk's latest look has Single nation completely divided because it was such a drastic change.

Earlier this week, Luyendyk surprised fans when he posted a photo of his new platinum blonde hair, which he called "a vibe,quot; in the caption. Before posting a photo of the results, Luyendyk shared on his Instagram stories that Burnham was working hard to get the right blonde shade. At first, her hair was too orange and she apologized and said that the next day it would be darkened with a little toner.

In the results photo, the former race driver was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and shorts while sitting by the pool, but fans immediately noticed that Luyendyk was holding his phone and the screen was full of similar photos.

"Those were the photos,quot; before, "" Luyendyk admitted to a fan who commented on the numerous photos on his phone, adding that he "felt a little,quot; for his blonde hair.

Of course, comments came quickly, with ex Single Bob Guiney wrote that the new hair color was a "well played environment,quot;. Jared Haibon added: "Will the real Slim Shady get up?" and Tayshia Adams said he was "really digging,quot; his gaze.

Some fans thought that the new hair color made Luyendyk look "younger,quot;, and told him to keep it. Others were impressed with Burnham's haircut and color skills, and one called it a good sport for letting his wife cut and dye his hair. "You are a brave man," wrote the fanatic.

However, there were fans who missed Luyendyk's signature salt and pepper hair and begged him to bring it back. One fan simply wrote "No,quot;, while another added that he should "get that silvaaa back,quot; with the hashtags #silverfox and #distinguished.

Last month, Luyendyk and Burnham dyed their hair pastel to celebrate Easter and posted photos on Instagram and a video of the dyeing process on YouTube.



