Ariana Grande has, like, many tattoos

Now I see her sweaters in a new light …
The other day, I was taking care of my affairs, when I saw this Ariana Grande tweet on my timeline:
And my IMMEDIATE thought was: Whoa, who knew that Ariana Grande was secretly tattooed?
Now, I will be the first to admit that sometimes things go unnoticed that most people are aware of. However, I'm not the only person who was surprised that Ari is totally in love!
So even though no one asked, I decided to dive into some of Ariana Grande's FIFTY-ONE TATTOOS!
Before we dive in, this is how we're used to seeing Sleeves McGee: arms covered in an oversized hoodie or elbow-length gloves:
But, little did we know, she's been hiding a lot of ink underneath those oversized sweaters.
First, we have the photos that started all this, where we can see a large number of tattoos on his hand, arm and rib cage:
My personal favorite is the Eevee tattoo on his arm:
Then we have a butterfly on the upper arm:
There are a variety of various micro tattoos on his fingers:
Including "BABY DOLL,quot; written on his middle finger:
There is what appears to be the Charlie's Angels logo on his shoulder:
There is a crescent moon behind his ear and a cursive letter on the back of his neck:
There is also a larger crescent moon in his hand:
There are leaves in his rib cage:
And unfortunately, let's not forget the iconic heart he has on his ring finger:
There you have it guys! Obv I didn't go through all 51 tattoos because I have other things to do, but she has so much more than I originally thought. So the next time you see Ari wearing some long sleeves or gloves, I just know there is ink hidden behind the fabric!
