Aquarium fish begin to miss humans – BGR

The fish at Australia's popular Cairns Aquarium feel a bit depressed after the blockade prevented visitors from coming to see them.

We don't usually think of fish as having emotions, but scientists who work with them say that is definitely not the case.

Even some wild fish in the Great Barrier Reef are missing the constant stream of tourists coming to see them.

Social distancing has forced us all to live our lives a little differently than we are used to. It also means that meeting in places like zoos and aquariums is absolutely impossible, at least for now. You may miss your loved ones and close friends more than ever right now, but it seems like the captive fish are experiencing similar emotions.

How ABC News Marine biologists are reportedly starting to notice loneliness symptoms in fish that generally receive countless visitors every day. You may wonder how you can count the emotions of a fish, but people who see it every day are seeing the changes.

At the Cairns Aquarium in North Queensland, Australia, marine biologist Paul Barnes told ABC that the fish he manages are apparently somewhat depressed from lack of activity. The aquarium has been closed to the public since March, when the closure took effect.

"A lot of the fish started behaving a little weird, almost even in a bad mood," Barnes told ABC, noting that one of the facility's most popular fish, a massive grouper named Chang, is definitely not himself lately. "" He stopped eating for a few weeks and is still a little tired. A lot of people don't realize that animals can see out of the tank and see people, they really enjoy human interaction. "

Interestingly, it seems that calm due to lack of human interaction is not limited to animals in captivity. Some of the well-known fish personalities who call the Great Barrier Reef home are also feeling the effects. One fish, a Maori fish named Wally, has been "missing the crowds," according to Dan Gabbut, a tour guide who takes visitors to see the reef and its wealth of wildlife.

We don't tend to think of fish as emotional creatures, but there is plenty of evidence to support the idea that many fish, especially the larger species, have the ability to make emotional connections. At a minimum, fish that have become accustomed to regular human visits lack the stimulation and activity that tourists offer.

Unsurprisingly, the low mood has spread to humans who care for fish. "Many of us work in this industry because we are not only passionate about animals, we are also passionate about getting the message across and educating the public about these animals," said Barnes. "It's actually quite depressing at times."

A visitor takes a selfie with a fish at the Cairns Aquarium in Australia. Image Source: Cairns Aquarium / Facebook