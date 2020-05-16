Apartment tenants mostly make May rent in Colorado and elsewhere – Up News Info

When the U.S. economy closed in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an initial concern was that older, lower-cost apartments serving service workers faced the greatest risks of default and distress.

But as time goes by, it's starting to look like newer, higher-end apartment buildings for young adults in urban areas that face the greatest risks of elevated vacancies, according to experts at a webinar organized Friday by the National Multifamily Housing Council.

Those are the kind of "discretionary,quot; apartments that Denver-area developers built thousands in the past few years, and that the market was struggling to absorb even before the recession.

"Young professionals who are in studios and small one-bedroom apartments are leaving, they have gone home," said Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix, a company that tracks the apartment market.

If they are not coming home, they are looking to rent more affordable Class B and C properties, rather than the more expensive Class A spaces.

“Consumers are making changes in their lives. They are making adjustments, ”he said.

Compared to mid-February, rental requests decreased in discretionary or class A apartments, but increased in mid-range and workforce units. Vacancy notices increased sharply for high-end properties, but decreased for more affordable units, Adler said.

More than 36 million posted workers in the US USA They have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March, an unprecedented number. Despite that, tenants have largely found a way to pay rent, even if not everyone pays on time.

The NMHC's Rent Payment Tracker estimates that 87.7% of apartment homes made a full or partial rent payment for May through May 13, according to a survey of 11.4 million professionally managed apartment units across the country.

That's just 2.1 percentage points below the proportion of tenants who had paid their May rent at the same point a year ago. And it's better than 85% of the tenants who had paid the rent from April to April 13.

"Again, despite the economic and health challenges facing many, we have found that apartment residents living in professionally managed properties are living up to their obligations," said Doug Bibby, president of NMHC, in comments accompanying updated numbers.

Colorado apartment tenants are current at an even higher rate, according to a survey of 137,719 apartments by the Colorado Apartment Association. The survey found that 88.8% of tenants had paid something as of May 5, an improvement from 83.6% of tenants who had paid their rent from April to April 6.

"April turned out to be a good month for rent collection, and now May is off to an even stronger start," Mark Williams, CAA executive vice president, said in a press release.

So why didn't more people skip rent in April and May due to the sudden loss of income that so many suffered and called for a rent strike?

It appears that government stimulus checks and the additional $ 600 a week the federal government provides to unemployed workers appear to be making a difference, said Chase Harrington, chief operating officer of Entrata, a property management software company.

Harrington said consumers are spending less elsewhere as well, which has freed up more money for rent, which they are prioritizing.

Many homeowners have been proactive in reaching out to tenants and making payment plans. The payment account does not separate "partial,quot; payers, who will have to make up for any shortfall in the next month or risk being evicted.

And it's worth noting that not all strategies people use to meet rent are sustainable. For example, many homeowners have waived credit card fees, and more tenants are charging rent, which personal finance experts strongly discourage.

One push that landlords and tenant advocates alike do is include substantial rent assistance in the next round of stimulus that Congress is considering.