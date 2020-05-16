Another Brazilian health minister comes out amid chaotic coronavirus response

RIO DE JANEIRO – The Brazilian government's chaotic response to the coronavirus pandemic worsened on Friday when its last health minister quit just a month on the job, with daily deaths from infection and a defiant president urging people to return to work.
The departure of Health Minister Nelson Teich, who took office just four weeks after his predecessor's termination, threatened to exacerbate the political turmoil that has cast doubt on the ability of President Jair Bolsonaro to rule the country more largest in Latin America. .
With more than 800 people dying each day from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, Brazil's death rate is now only surpassed by that of the United States. Lax quarantine measures are causing increasing contagion as Bolsonaro urges Brazilian workers to effectively challenge local shutdown orders from states and municipalities.
Teich, an oncologist with no political experience, entered the post on April 17 after the president fired Luiz Henrique Mandetta, a pediatric orthopedist and politician, after a week-long clash.
Mandetta defended the quarantine measures that several governors and mayors had imposed in mid-March to stop the spread of the pandemic. Mr. Bolsonaro criticized them, calling them financially dilapidated.
During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mr. Teich did not give a reason for his resignation.
"Life is made of choices, and today I chose to go," he said. "I did not accept the job for the position itself. I accepted it because I thought it could help the country and its people."
A replacement had not been announced until Friday afternoon. It was unclear if Bolsonaro intended to appoint a new minister with medical experience. The second highest-ranking officer in the ministry, Eduardo Pazuello, is an active-duty Army general who has been in the post for a few weeks.
Mr. Teich kept a lower profile than his predecessor, and refrained from publicly challenging the President. But it became clear this week that the two were out of sync. The minister was taken by surprise by an executive order that Mr. Bolsonaro signed calling for beauty salons and gyms essential businesses that needed to reopen.
As of Friday, Brazil had 218,223 diagnosed cases of the virus and 14,817 deaths.
Andre Wilheim, an internal medicine doctor in Rio de Janeiro who has been treating patients with coronavirus, said the medical workers are exhausted and overwhelmed.
"I am disappointed in a president who denies reality," he said. "We expect more cases now that fewer people are following isolation measures and the health care system is not ready for that."
During his last week in office, Teich was trying to draft a unified plan to respond to the pandemic, but the effort failed when the president and key governors clashed.
One of the points of discussion between Mr. Bolsonaro and his two health ministers was the President's enthusiastic support for hydroxychloroquine, a serious side-effect malaria medicine that has been prescribed for some patients with coronavirus.
Mr. Teich and Mr. Mandetta's refusal to endorse the widespread use of the drug frustrated Mr. Bolsonaro, who has no medical experience. Confused medical experts by ordering the armed forces pharmaceutical laboratory to mass produce the drug.
Brazil's healthcare system has also been hampered by limited testing capacity and a shortage of ventilators, which are used to treat critically ill patients. The federal government has made little progress in addressing those deficiencies, leaving governors struggling to increase their capabilities.
Mr. Moro accused the president of trying to replace key figures within the federal police to protect his family and friends from criminal investigations. The indictment made the president himself the target of an investigation of obstruction of justice that is before the Supreme Court.
Prominent politicians lamented the new turmoil in the Ministry of Health.
"President Bolsonaro, no one will be able to do serious work with your meddling in the ministries and the federal police," wrote Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel, a former supporter of the president. in a message on Twitter "That is why governors and mayors must handle this pandemic crisis and not the president."
Mr. Mandetta asked for prayers for the Brazilian public health system, which is overwhelmed by a large number of critical care patients in various states. "Sciences. Patience. Faith!" He wrote in a Twitter message that included the hashtag #StayHome.
Economists have warned that Brazil's political and health crises could plunge its economy into the deepest recession in the country's history. The value of the real, the currency of Brazil, has fallen 30 percent this year against the dollar. Some states have said they cannot pay public servants in the coming months without a federal bailout.
Political risk consultancies for foreign investors and companies have warned their clients to stay away from Brazil as Bolsonaro faces growing impeachment demands and his popularity falls.
"My investment advice would be not to bump into a burning building," Armando Castelar, an economist at consulting firm Gavekal Research, wrote in a document describing Brazil's challenges. "Right now, it's best to leave Brazil to the specialists, the crazy, the long-term opportunists and those with no other options."
Manuela Andreoni and Letícia Casado contributed to the reports.
