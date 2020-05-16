An MIT administrative assistant recreated the Patriots logo on his bike.

While Nick Jewell was thinking of ways to network and connect with his MIT students during COVID-19, he wanted to encourage them to get out and get some exercise, in addition to distancing themselves socially.

Jewell, who has served as Club Sports Administrative Assistant at MIT for over a year, worked with his colleagues to create a fun competition where they could create images by walking, running, or riding a bike using Strava, a GPS-based race. and cycling app.

Jewell decided to join, and as an avid sports fan who has lived in Boston for the past four years, he wanted to recreate his own image of an iconic Boston sports logo while riding his bike around town. He settled on the Flying Elvis logo of the Patriots.

"I really wanted to give Boston something to watch at this time of very little sport," Jewell said by phone Thursday.

He sent a map of Boston to his father, Russell Jewel, who is an artist from South Carolina, for his help. After three hours of planning, Jewell had to plot some thirty-five different points for him to ride a bike, some of which were sharp turns he knew he had to do to keep the image intact. He wrote them all down on a piece of paper and entered two points at once on his GPS during the trip.

On May 7, Jewell got on his bike and set out to recreate the logo. It ended in about 90 minutes.

Nick Jewell cycled 12.86 miles to draw the Patriots logo. Nick Jewell

Jewell said he started his bike trip from US-1 to Charlestown, above the Boston Dirt and Gravel Company, to draw the hat. Then, he went downstairs and crossed Cambridge again to draw the face, nose, and mouth, finishing the eye at the end.

“There were only a couple of times that I really knew where I was, that I was doing the little pieces like the star in the hat or the mouth and nose. Outside of that, there were a lot of little plot points to make sure I didn't get lost. "

After 12.86 miles, Jewell ended his journey on Cambridge Street. He said he didn't take any breaks during the entire trip, not wanting to ruin his plan.

"I wanted to do it all," he said. “I was worried if I took a break and thought too much about some things, I would try to change it on the fly. I did it all at once.

Along the way, he also passed places where he used to hang out and started having memories of how he would spend time there before the virus. He realized how few people were out now and how empty the roads were.

"I passed a place where I used to play football in Charlestown, but I didn't see too many people," he said. "It was a pretty nice day, but it was very strange because I was used to riding a lot around Boston since cars passed close by … and honestly, it was very easy to ride a bike because there was so little traffic on the road." .

As soon as it was over, Jewell shared the achievement with his father, and four days later, he decided to post the image on Reddit. The reception was quite positive, despite some fans noticing that he had drawn the logo backwards.

"It exploded there," Jewell said of the online reaction. "Obviously we had a couple of people who said, 'You are facing the wrong path,' but we did our best with what we had, so I was very happy about that."

He had planned to share the image with his students on Monday, but then told the story with Patriots.com.

"I went ahead and told the students yesterday," he added. “I think they loved it and I know that many of our teachers and staff also want to try to recreate something through GPS. I am really excited that it has become another way for people to get out safely, exercise and create some kind of community around MIT students and staff. It's great."

Jewell is already working on another project as well, this time recreating the logo of the Red Sox baseball socks. You are currently trying to find a location large enough to draw a circle that can fit inside the socks. You are considering using the entire Somerville-Cambridge area to try to do so.

He also hopes that his students will create their own images, hopefully bigger than he has tried so far.

“The great thing about MIT is that I really believe that once this comes out, the kids who go (there) will not only be competitive enough but they will also know how to use GPS well enough to create something bigger and better than that I have created. "

