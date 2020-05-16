Americans get 16.4 more hours of sleep amid an order to stay home – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The online sleep industry information and review site Sleepopolis conducted a study that found that Americans who now work from home during the lockdown sleep an additional 16.4 hours per month. If you are working from home, as many of us do during social distancing, your commute is simply the route from your room to another room in your home! This period of isolation highlights the benefits of working remotely, which is an increasingly popular method of employment.

It turns out that there are people from many towns and cities across the United States who need all the sleep they can get! In the same study, Sleepopolis identified and compiled a list of the best and worst sleep cities using a variety of different factors. These combined to create an overall sleep score of 100 for each city on the list. Sleep factors in this study include smoking rate, insufficient sleep rate, mentally unhealthy days, physical inactivity, air pollution levels, and unemployment rate.

The states with the most cities on the list include California with 35 cities, Virginia with 24 cities, Massachusetts with 17 cities, New York with 15 cities, and Maryland with 11 cities. Overall, the study found that Los Altos Hills in California became the best city to rest well with an overall sleep score of 95.46!

The top ten cities in the US USA They were as follows:

1. Los Altos Hills, California

2. Atherton, California

3. Woodside, California

4. Hillsborough, California

5. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

6. Scarsdale, New York

7. Travilah, Maryland

8. Old Greenwich, Connecticut

9. Great Falls, Virginia

10. West University Place, Texas

The research revealed that cities near the top of the list have minimal levels of air pollution, which is a contributing factor to sleep habits. High levels of air pollution are correlated with higher rates of respiratory diseases such as asthma, cardiovascular disease, and lung cancer. These are strongly linked with obstructive sleep apnea, which is a serious sleep disorder. Hopefully, this extended period of working from home will help reduce air pollution, and thus further increase the accumulated sleep hours per month.

