Amazon says the & # 39; appropriate & # 39; executive will be available as the US panel. USA Ask Jeff Bezos to testify

Amazon has said it would make an "appropriate,quot; executive available to the Judicial Committee of the US House of Representatives. USA To testify about complaints related to how the company uses data from external vendors.

The panel had asked Chief Executive Jeff Bezos to testify. Amazon's blog on Friday night did not commit to a specific person or consideration about who might testify.

"We have been working with the Committee in good faith for almost a year to provide answers and information, and we remain prepared to make the appropriate Amazon executive available to the Committee to address these issues," Amazon said in the blog post https: / /blog.aboutamazon.com/policy/response-to-house-judiciary-committee-letter-on-seller-data.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the online retailer used data from its third-party sellers to create competing products.

In a letter to Bezos this month signed by Democratic and Republican members of the panel, US lawmakers referred to the April 23 WSJ report, saying: "If the report in the Wall Street Journal article is correct, then the statements that Amazon made the committee the company's business practices appear to be misleading and possibly criminally false or perjurious. "

At issue were statements by Amazon's associate attorney general, Nate Sutton, who denied under oath last July that Amazon used confidential business information from independent sellers on its platform to develop products for Amazon to sell.

The company previously said such practices would violate its policies.

Amazon sent a letter to the panel on Friday in response to the committee's May 1 letter and reiterated that any allegation that there was a violation of the policy would be investigated.

