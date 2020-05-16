Amazon reaches an agreement with the French unions in coronavirus security dispute

PARIS – Amazon has reached an agreement with French unions to reopen its warehouses in France after a long battle over security measures to protect workers against the coronavirus, limiting the most prominent labor confrontation the retailer faced. during the pandemic.
The company said on Friday night that it was finalizing an agreement with French unions and employee representatives that would pave the way for a gradual reopening of its six distribution centers in the country starting May 19.
Amazon closed stores in mid-April and put 10,000 employees on paid leave after the unions. successfully sued, accusing the online giant of failing to take adequate measures to protect workers from the risk of the coronavirus and of trying to evade unions while seeking better conditions.
Two French courts sided with labor organizations and ordered Amazon to stop delivering "nonessential,quot; items as part of measures to protect workers' health and threatened with fines of millions of euros if it failed to do so. Amazon closed the stores to avoid risking those penalties.
The reopening "is a positive step for French customers, for our French employees and for the many French S.M.E. who trust Amazon to grow their business," Amazon said in a statement.
French unions hailed the decision as a victory for the workers, saying the resumption of activity would be gradual and voluntary, with half the workers returning between May 19-25 and the rest by June 2. In a statement, the Confédération Générale du Travail, Sud-Solidaires and the Confederation Française Démocratique du Travail, unions said the agreement would allow a return to work "in safety,quot;.
Amazon will also abandon its plan to appeal the case to the French Supreme Court. The company has maintained since the beginning of the dispute that it had "concrete evidence,quot; that it had taken adequate measures to guarantee the safety of workers, saying that it had provided temperature controls, disinfectants, gels and masks, and forced social distancing. .
The agreement "follows five weeks of discussions in which we have repeatedly provided clarification and information on the extensive security measures already in place at our compliance centers to keep our employees safe," the company said in its statement. Amazon said it would provide training to employees on security measures starting Monday.
Jean-François Bérot, a member of the Sud-Solidaires union, which filed the case against Amazon last month, said the deal represented a "real commitment."
Under the deal, he said, Amazon managers would meet with a committee of workers and unions once a week to assess security conditions. Amazon agreed "not to make employees feel pressured,quot; about working if they don't feel safe, he said. Shifts would be reduced by 15 minutes without payment being paid to allow for easier social distancing from shift changes. And an independent expert would be hired to review virus protocols.
An hourly wage increase of two euros that Amazon granted to European employees in March, when the pandemic began, will remain for French warehouse employees until May 31, the unions said in their statement. As a result of Amazon's concessions, unions are lowering their demand that the company deliver only essential items.
The case has been a test of Amazon's ability to circumvent the demands of workers who are making a jump in orders during the pandemic. Labor representatives in Italy and Spain have also pressured the online giant to improve security measures, and Amazon has also faced scrutiny in the United States over the effectiveness of coronavirus security protocols.
Amazon has defended its response to the outbreak, saying it had implemented more than 150 changes to its warehouses. It is expected to have more than $ 4 billion in coronavirus-related expenses in the current quarter.