Amazon Echo Show 5 is buy one get one free at Best Buy today

You can get two of Amazon's Echo Show 5 smart displays for $ 90 today at Best Buy. To break down why exactly it's a deal worth noting, that's the normal price for just one of them. This model has a 5.5-inch screen, making it easier to place anywhere in your home. And since this deal includes a second screen, you can choose to set it up in a different part of your living space, or you can give it away to someone you want to keep in touch with via its built-in camera.

We believe that the Echo Show 8, Amazon's eight-inch display, is the one that most people should buy due to its larger screen and more powerful sound. However, in terms of functionality, they are identical: the Echo Show 5 is smaller, and therefore more suitable as a smart alarm clock than an entertainment device. However, for whatever you want to use it, you will get a lot for your money with this two-for-one deal.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge %MINIFYHTML56aa6b5d6a66298c8faaeb88dc2cdeae15%

The Marshall Major III Wireless In-Ear Headphones are $ 50 off each color on their website. They usually cost $ 150, and are probably better than other similarly priced options at $ 100. Marshall's design is unique, and perhaps most importantly, controlling these headphones is intuitive. These have the company's signature joystick that makes it easy (and satisfying if you like to press touch buttons) to navigate between songs, adjust volume, and more.

%MINIFYHTML56aa6b5d6a66298c8faaeb88dc2cdeae16%

Starting tomorrow, May 17, at Best Buy, you can get a free Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse (usually $ 90 by itself) when you buy the $ 150 Razer Huntsman keyboard, shown above. When you add the keyboard to your cart, the mouse will automatically follow.

This one-by-one purchase agreement is similar to the one we highlighted last week (still active until later tonight), where you can get a free Razer Viper mouse with the purchase of the Huntsman TE keyboard. The main differences here are that the deal that starts tomorrow is aimed at those with bigger hands (the Mamba Elite is not small) and with desks on the big side (the Huntsman is full-size, while the TE keyboard is an 80's). percent) size option).