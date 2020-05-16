Oops, it's been two decades since Britney Spears I did it again.

On May 16, Holy Spearit celebrates a special anniversary as it marks 20 years since the launch of Wow! … I did it again, the second exceptionally rated studio album of his career.

The LP had big steps to follow, like those from 1999 (scored similarly) … drink one more time He catapulted the young star to the pop music superstar practically overnight with hits like the iconic title track, "Sometimes,quot; and "(You Drive Me) Crazy." But oops! He did the impossible, proving that, from time to time, lightning could strike twice.

With hit singles like the equally iconic title song, "Lucky,quot; and "Stronger,quot; Oops! managed to sell more …Baby in his first week (though not in his life), setting a long-standing record in the process, while offering Brit's career moments so important that they still stand out all these years later. From a VMA performance that left everyone talking about the public debut of an unforgettable romance, the year 2000 was important to Britney.