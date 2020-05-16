Alicia Keys revisits difficult childhood while sharing & # 39; Divorce Letter & # 39; emotional to his father

WENN

& # 39; Girl on Fire & # 39; She revisits her difficult childhood when she separated from her father by sharing an emotional note that she wrote to her when she was a teenager.

Alicia Keys She sent her father an emotional "divorce document" when she was just 14 years old, admitting that her "empty promises affected me deeply."

The father of the singer "Fallin & # 39;", Craig, left the family home when she was just two years old, and the hit maker was later raised by his mother, Teresa.

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, the 39-year-old woman took to Instagram to share the handwritten note in a montage video of her and her father, as she recalled writing the letter, revealing that "she never wanted to hear from him again. " "

Dated July 10, 1994, Alicia opened the note by writing: "It saddens me that most of my heart is bitter towards you. It is just that small part that feels sad that it is not bitter. It has been too long to avoid this longer. " "

"In all the years I have lived, I have seen you take care of everyone except me. I was your first-born (as far as I know) and you treat me like I was never born," said the "Girl on Fire," the singer continued. "There is nothing you can do to heal these wounds … All I want is for you to take care of your own business. I don't want the phone calls. I don't want the letters."

"I don't want the false acts you do to try to make me think you care. I don't want anything. That's the only way you can make me happy."

In a legend next to the clip, he explained the characteristics of the lyrics in his new autobiography, "More me: a trip"Explaining," In the early part of my teens I wrote this letter to my father, Craig. I wanted nothing to do with him. My words came from a place of vulnerability and longing … I finally had enough and wrote those words. "

Alicia continued to admit that she had no idea that her father, with whom she had made peace, had kept the letter, but she is grateful that she did, sharing: "I'm glad he and I can look at it now as a sign." how far we've come. "

"I think it is so powerful that relationships have their own way. And sometimes they are meant to heal … What are your thoughts? Ndo Sending my love, light and strength. But I am available now."