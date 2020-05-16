ai: Researchers develop AI algorithm to detect brain injury – Latest News

The researchers claim that they have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that can detect and identify different types of brain injuries.

The research team at Cambridge University and Imperial College London clinically validated and tested AI on large sets of CT scans and found that it was able to successfully detect, segment, quantify, and differentiate different types of brain injury.

The results, published in the journal & # 39; The Lancet Digital Health & # 39 ;, could be useful in large-scale research studies, to develop more personalized treatments for head injuries and, with greater validation, could be useful in certain clinical settings, such as those in which radiological experience is very important.

"CT is an incredibly important diagnostic tool, but it is rarely used quantitatively," said study co-author David Menon, a professor at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

"Much of the rich information available on a CT scan is often lost, and as researchers, we know that the type, volume, and location of a brain injury are important to patient outcomes," added Menon.

The researchers wanted to design and develop a tool that could automatically identify and quantify different types of brain injury so that we could use it in research and explore its possible use in a hospital setting.

The team developed a machine learning tool based on an artificial neural network. They trained the tool on more than 600 different CT scans, showing brain lesions of different sizes and types.

They then validated the tool on a large existing CT scan data set.

The AI ​​was able to classify individual parts of each image and determine whether it was normal or not. This could be useful for future studies on how head injuries progress, since AI may be more consistent than humans in detecting subtle changes over time.

"This tool will allow us to answer research questions that we couldn't answer before. We want to use it in large data sets to understand the number of images that can tell us about patient prognosis," said study researcher Virginia Newcombe.

While researchers currently plan to use AI for research only, they say that with proper validation, it could also be used in certain clinical settings, such as in resource-limited areas where there are few radiologists.

Additionally, the researchers said it could have potential use in emergency rooms, helping patients return home earlier. Of all the patients who have a head injury, only 10 to 15 percent have an injury that can be seen on a CT scan.

AI could help identify these patients who need additional treatment, so those without brain injury can be sent home, though any clinical use of the tool should be fully validated, the authors wrote.

