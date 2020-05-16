Acquisition of Facebook Giphy sounds antitrust alarms in Congress

A bipartisan group of senators is sounding the antitrust alarm on Friday over the recently announced acquisition of Facebook from Giphy, a website to create and share GIFs.

%MINIFYHTMLae1ac7a8fbd7ecf61737bfe73c786cf317%

On Friday, Facebook announced that it would acquire Giphy for the reported price of $ 400 million. Giphy is one of the largest GIF sites on the Internet, and social media and messaging services like Twitter, Tinder, Slack, and iMessage already have Giphy built into their apps.

In a blog post on Friday, Facebook said that half of Giphy's traffic comes from Facebook apps and that the gif website would be included on Instagram, a product owned by Facebook. In that same post, Facebook suggested that Giphy's core role as a GIF-sharing app on social media would not change and that developers "would continue to have equal access,quot; to its services.

"Facebook is still looking for even more ways to take our data."

Still, that promise has not calmed the growing chorus of congressmen concerned about Facebook's possible anti-competitive behavior. Speaking Friday, Republican Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) were skeptical of the deal.

"Facebook is still looking for even more ways to take our data," Hawley said in a statement to The edge. "Just like Google bought DoubleClick because of its extensive Internet presence and ability to collect data, Facebook wants Giphy to be able to collect even more data about us. Facebook shouldn't be acquiring any companies while under antitrust investigation for their past purchases." .

In recent weeks, Democrats like Warren, Klobuchar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) have called for increased scrutiny of major corporate mergers amid the new coronavirus pandemic. . Warren and Ocasio-Cortez announced plans to introduce the "pandemic antitrust law,quot; that would impose a moratorium on major mergers until the Federal Trade Commission "determines that small businesses, workers, and consumers,quot; were no longer "in serious trouble financial ". "

%MINIFYHTMLae1ac7a8fbd7ecf61737bfe73c786cf318%

In a statement Friday, a spokesman for Warren pushed for this bill to be passed in light of Giphy's purchase on Facebook. "The Facebook acquisition is another example of a giant company using the pandemic to further consolidate power. This time it is a company with a history of privacy violations that gains more control over online communications," said the spokesman for Warren.

Earlier this week, Klobuchar signed a letter with Warren and Cicilline to the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department requesting that they stop all mergers between large companies that received "bailout,quot; funds from congressional coronavirus aid packages. Klobuchar said in a statement Friday that "the Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission must investigate this proposed settlement."

"Unfortunately, these ideas are an integral part of the latent socialism embraced by many modern Democrats."

Klobuchar continued: "Many companies, including some of Facebook's rivals, trust Giphy's shareable content library and other services, so I'm very concerned about this proposed acquisition."

Republicans have largely rejected Democrats' calls for a merger moratorium. In a letter earlier this week, Republicans asked the Justice Department and the FTC to reject any changes in antitrust law enforcement during the pandemic. "Unfortunately, these ideas are an integral part of the latent socialism embraced by many modern Democrats, posing an existential threat to the economic superiority of the United States," the Republicans wrote.

Makan Delrahim, the chief antitrust agent for the Justice Department, said CNBC On Wednesday it would be "wrong to simply block all transaction attempts."