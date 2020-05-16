Acquisition of Facebook Giphy could have big implications for iMessage and Twitter

Facebook is buying Giphy, and that means the way GIFs are sent and received on the Internet could change forever. The service claims that more than 700 million people view Giphy content every day, and many of those views come from some of the most popular apps on the internet, from Apple's iMessage to TikTok and Twitter, most of which they depend on. API and Giphy files to allow users to share and post GIFs.

It is likely that at least some of those services do not want to have a Facebook-owned platform integrated with their products in the future. These companies generally not only prefer not to rely on top competitors, but Facebook services have struggled with privacy (such as the Cambridge Analytica scandal) and reliability (such as when a small Facebook SDK bug removed many mobile apps. important earlier this month).

Facebook says developers will be able to trust Giphy as they did before the acquisition

Facebook says that developers will be able to trust Giphy as they had before the acquisition, and as of this writing, it looks like you can still use Giphy in most apps as before. "People will still be able to upload GIFs; developers and API partners will still have the same access to GIPHY's APIs; and the GIPHY creative community will still be able to create great content," Vishal Shah, vice president of product for Instagram, said in a blog post on Friday.

It's also important to note that there are no tracking pixels, cookies, or any other user tracking mechanisms built into Giphy's GIFs or stickers, according to the company. The Verge And Giphy's API can see your search terms, but not any of your data, according to the Twitter account for Telegram messaging service. Giphy confirmed to The edge Telegram's tweet is accurate. But there is always the possibility that Facebook will change the way Giphy works in the future. And the apps and services using Giphy could now stop supporting the service at any time, regardless of what Facebook decides to do with the service.

These are some apps and services with integrated Giphy integrations that could be affected by the acquisition, and we've asked each of them if they plan to change the way they work with Giphy. This really only speaks to the beginning of Giphy's reach. There are many more services that we haven't listed, like Pinterest and Reddit, that allow you to share and publish files from Giphy, but that don't have direct integration with the service as of now.

iMessage

When you send a GIF in iMessage through the #images app built into iOS, Apple gets some of those GIFs from Giphy. Apple has not responded to a request for comment. This integration is likely to create some tension in the future, given Apple's pro-privacy stance and Facebook's tendency to absorb data from users of its products.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp allows you to insert GIFs from Giphy while creating an email campaign through an integrated tool. Mailchimp says The edge who plans to continue offering the Giphy integration. Mailchimp also offers an official Facebook integration that allows you to add an email sign-up form to a Facebook page and post ads for your Mailchimp campaign on Facebook.

Signal

Signal allows you to search for GIFs that you can include in messages on iOS and Android, and Giphy is one of the services that Signal gets GIFs from. Signal bills itself as an end-to-end focused privacy and security encrypted messaging service, and the company did not say whether it plans to remove Giphy as a GIF source after this acquisition.

The app already implements your GIF search in a way that preserves privacy, according to Signal founder Moxie Marlinspike. That means Facebook may not be able to get Giphy GIF data shared on Signal.

%MINIFYHTML5202977f6ff72e46fb55e98068457bbf17%

Now that Giphy has been acquired by FB, many have reached out to ask us if we should be concerned about Giphy's search on Signal. Signal already uses a privacy preservation approach to prevent gif search providers from receiving user data: https: //t.co/PhfdHb9aJ0 – Moxie Marlinspike (@moxie) May 15, 2020

Signal also shared this statement with The edge:

Privacy and security are the foundation of everything we do at Signal. From the beginning, Signal has hidden search terms from gif search providers using a privacy preservation proxy, and the Giphy SDK is not included in the app. The signal service never sees the plain text content of what is transmitted or received during gif searches because the TLS connection is negotiated directly with Giphy, and Giphy does not know who issued the request because the TCP connection is represented through signal service. This privacy preservation functionality has been incorporated into Signal since November 2016 and has been further expanded with additional enhancements in November 2017. You can read more on our blog here: https://signal.org/blog/signal-and-giphy-update/

Loose

Slack offers a Giphy integration that you can install in your workspace, and you can read more about it on the Giphy website.

"Slack is committed to protecting user and business data," Brian Elliott, vice president and general manager of the Slack platform, said in a statement to The edge. "Giphy does not receive any information about users or even companies using the Giphy integration for Slack, and only sees Slack's use of the Giphy API as a whole."

Snapchat

Snapchat released an integration that allows you to add animated Giphy stickers to snapshots in 2018. Snapchat declined to comment.

Telegram

Telegram allows you to search for Giphy GIFs to add to your messages.

In a statement, Telegram tells him The edge Giphy has never received data about Telegram users. "IP or ID addresses have never been shared with Giphy, let alone phone numbers or other data," said a Telegram spokesperson. Telegram is also in the midst of the transition away from Giphy, the spokesperson said.

Tik Tok

TikTok allows you to post GIFs and GIF stickers on your TikToks that come from Giphy. TikTok did not respond to a request for comment. TikTok also offers the option to log in with your Facebook account.

Tinder

Tinder allows you to send Giphy GIFs to the people you match. Tinder did not respond to a request for comment. Tinder already allows you to log in to the service with a Facebook account.

Trello

Trello offers a Giphy "on,quot; so you can add Giphy GIFs to Trello cards. Trello did not respond to a request for comment.

Twitter

When you search for GIFs from the compose box on Twitter, they come in part from Giphy. Twitter is also based on Tenor (formerly known as Riffsy) for GIFs, so perhaps Twitter's native GIF search will soon hinge on that instead of Giphy.

Twitter and Facebook have a long-running dispute. After Facebook was acquired by Facebook in 2012, Twitter cut Instagram's access to an API function that allows users to find their friends on a new service. Later, Instagram cut off Twitter's ability to display her photos within tweets, which has remained to this day.