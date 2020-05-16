A truck with a dog inside is stolen from the parking lot in Englewood

%MINIFYHTML1a12b416a178787b772856774fe6192d17%

A van with a dog inside was stolen Friday in Englewood, police said.

Englewood Crime Alert: stolen truck and dog Call 720-913-7867 with your anonymous tips!

The truck and dog were stolen around 2 p.m. from a parking lot at 601 Englewood Parkway, according to a press release. The truck is a white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 with Colorado license plate CPZ-625. A 2004 Honda CR250R red and white dirt bike was attached to the truck.

A dog named Beatrice was in the truck when it was stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the whereabouts of the truck, should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP); or submit a suggestion online at https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips.