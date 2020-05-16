A look at the latest updates on COVID-19 – Up News Info

The Colorado health department changed the way it publicly reports deaths from coronavirus on Friday, introducing a second category of deaths after its methods came under scrutiny, including a state representative calling for the head of the investigation to be investigated. agency. Reporters Jessica Seaman and Alex Burness have the details.

In the latest Colorado coronavirus update, the number of deaths statewide increased to 1,150.

Here are the updates from May 14.

