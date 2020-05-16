A brief ode to Seinfeld's Frank Costanza, a terrible computer salesman

Frank Costanza had always been a visionary: bras for men, vacations for the perpetually annoying, old television guides for hoarders. Maybe you could call it fate in hindsight, but Of course it would eventually move on to new companies.

Computers had already become a proven product in October 1997. Incoming freshmen on college campuses owned them en masse. And for the masses, AOL had been around for a while and had already surpassed three million users two years earlier. (Hell, Up News Info Technica would be founded in just over a year.) The market didn't seem exactly ripe for the take. But when you have the kind of perseverance to Never kick off your shoes for others, either at home or in a pool, and then to hell with what conventional wisdom says.

And so, as described in what I've always assumed is a documentary called Seinfeld Frank Costanza went to work. Well, first he sat down on his couch and navigated the channel through the cable.

Estelle Costanza: (from another room) Have George put those boxes in the garage. George Costanza: Dad, what is all this? Estelle (from another room) It's rubbish. Frank: My computers. I have been selling them for two months. Shut! George: Are you selling computers? Frank: Two months ago, I saw a provocative movie on cable television. Was called Network, with that girl on the bus. I read a little and realized that it was not so far-fetched. George: Dad, do you know what it takes to compete with Microsoft and IBM? Frank: Yes, I do. That is why I have a secret weapon … my son.

To clarify, not even Steve Jobs returning to Apple and the introduction of the iMac and its Pantone powers could compete with IBM and Microsoft at the moment, as detailed once on this very site.

Costanza himself seemed to understand this: his home seems to be filled with nothing more than a team of potential PC competitors, after all. Specter FT156 monitors, natural Microsoft keyboards, Gateway 2000 family packaging with cow spots, even an Apple box or two. But again, visionary at work: Costanza and Son would not become another collaborating Windows OEM. They were chasing fat calves like Circuit City and CompUSA as another outside retailer. If these things on the computer moved like marble rye, why not take action directly?

%MINIFYHTML788951b2d19681bf2cd063d0e81bb9db15%

Like all great tech startups, Costanza and Son started in Frank's garage. And like all great startup CEOs, they didn't care about your formal background (or the possible red flags of your personal life) if you could start making money.

The company's approach could be called disruptive. Amidst massive amounts of (literally disruptive) yelling, they relied on disconnected phones to sell directly to consumers rather than operate any retail space. The company's compensation weighed heavily toward sales incentives, leading to an epic showdown between founder George's son and No. 1 employee Lloyd Braun. Resulted in tens of (self-reported) sales, Braun moved eight entire machines to take the lead before Costanza closed deals at 25.

My family never bought a computer over the phone, but who could argue with persuasion like this?

…or this?

George: You have & # 39; shiksappeal & # 39 ;. Jewish men love the idea of ​​meeting a woman who is not like her mother. Elaine: Oh that's crazy. George: I'll tell you what crazy stuff is: the price it could get you on a new desktop computer. Elaine: I am not buying you a computer. George: There is porn. Elaine: (pause) Even so. George: Damn it!

Unfortunately, Costanza and Son may have been a little ahead of the time. They burned brightly but burned quickly, a tragic, Office space-The slaughter-style tech removed much of the company's inventory before a bitter ex-spouse-turned-spouse hit the rest again. By cementing their legacy in the technology retail trade, Costanza and Son achieved a perpetual existence on the brink of bankruptcy long before competitors like Best Buy or Radio Shack could.

Frank Costanza (known outside the tech world as legendary comedian Jerry Stiller) died at the age of 92 this week. Her "son,quot; said that each interaction was a "warm and delicious gift,quot; and that everyone loved it. The NBC series namesake said you never wanted to "bother (his work) in any way,quot;, it was too perfect. We will simply add that no one improved the dumb computer startup strategies. And in these times, humanity needs its key phrase now more than ever: "Serenity now,quot;.

For more information on Jerry Stiller, you can read about his remarkable life and career in this New York Times obituary, among many other tributes. TBS is broadcasting the best of Frank Costanza Seinfeld Today's marathon, Saturday, May 16, starting at 4 p.m. ET. "Serenity Now,quot; will air today at 8pm. The series remains available on demand through Hulu.

%MINIFYHTML788951b2d19681bf2cd063d0e81bb9db16%

NBCUniversal listing image